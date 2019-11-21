You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
More Obituaries for Clarence CRAWFORD
Clarence William CRAWFORD


1939 - 2019
Clarence William CRAWFORD Obituary
CLARENCE WILLIAM CRAWFORD 'Chickie' October 4, 1939 - November 17, 2019 Chickie passed away in his 80th year on November 17, 2019. Chickie was predeceased by his father (after whom he was named); his mother Elizabeth; brothers Jim, Tom, John and David; and sister Millie. He is survived by his special friend Carrieanne Tompkins; his brother George; sisters Liz, Margaret, Dorothy, Jeannie and Mary; and too many nieces and nephews to list here. Chick served proudly in the Canadian Army and was a dedicated member of Army Navy and Air Force Veterans Club and Royal Canadian Legion's across the country - most recently as a member of the Milton branch. Friends and family will be recieved at Ward Funeral Home (52 Main St. S, Brampton) on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. and a service to honour and remember his life will be held in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow in the Veteran's section at Meadowvale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, mourners are encouraged to make donations to a cause very dear to Chickie -- the Royal Canadian Legion's Poppy Fund. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2019
