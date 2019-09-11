|
CLARICE H.R. HITCH 1929 - 2019 Wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, educator, inspiration, leader, the fulcrum of our lives, Mom died on August 28, 2019. She was an adoring wife and life partner to our father, Ross, mother, friend and wise counsellor to Lisa and Celia, the best mother-in-law Robert (Dandurand) has ever had, and besotted grandmother to Ian. She lived life with a dauntless spirit, always ready for her next adventure. Her knowledge, curiosity and passion crossed all lines - astronomy, anthropology, archeology, history, physics, biology, museology, art, music and The Weather Channel. She never met a rule she couldn't find a way around - especially if it meant she could help someone. Her intellect and drive led her to three hard-earned university degrees. Her conviction that she always had time to fit in one more thing led her to a marvellous knowledge of the world - and a life-long tendency to be late. At 73, ignoring her incipient Parkinson's, Mom went to Russia to meet her newly- minted grandson, Ian. Their relationship was transcendent; their love for each other was unconditional and limitless. She came to Toronto to help Celia with her first two weeks of parenting and stayed for four years until her health forced her to leave us. As the Parkinson's took away her physical freedom, on grey days, only Ian could make Mom's face light up with one tender hug. Mom taught elementary and secondary school for most of her adult life but, regardless of their age, she cherished her students and inspired many of them over the years to think about their direction in life, to look inside to find their true character, to push through obstacles and to take their feet off their desks. Her favourite lesson: the bad things in life come for free but you have to work at the good things or they won't happen. We have lost the beating heart of our family. She will forever be missed. A family funeral was held on August 31. If desired, consider a contribution in her name to the Children's Book Bank in Toronto, which works to build literacy in low-income communities.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019