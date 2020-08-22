|
|
CLARISSA PACKARD GREEN August 8, 2020 With both heavy hearts and celebration of an amazing life, we announce the passing of Clarissa Packard Green. Clarissa died peacefully at home, surrounded by sons Chandler Rogers and Larson Rogers and other loved ones on August 8, 2020. She touched and will be deeply missed by many. Clarissa Green leaves her family and friends with a deep sense of her caring, attention and love. A lifelong educator, teaching was at her core. Her thoughtful teaching, whether in her many years at the UBC School of Nursing, as a presenter of countless workshops across Canada, or simply among those close to her, encompassed deeply felt knowledge of relationships, including respect for others, how others process, and the importance of listening to one another. Clarissa's commitment to personal growth and wisdom of families enriched the lives of all who came across her. She was a dedicated parent, leading-edge thinker and experiential teacher of university students, therapist and guide to families, and accomplished writer across many genres. Clarissa was an acutely keen listener. From experiences gained in her own birth family, she learned early how to tune into the nuance of tone and gesture in those she engaged with. She became a family storyteller, weaving stories of her own with the history of the past with fierce integrity, humour and love. Weeks before she died, she held her book, Grownupedness, in her hands, a final accomplishment to share with others. It is the culmination of a life's work and a life well-lived. When words no longer ebb and flow There will be solace I will weep For the end of life Has come I will rejoice for what it was And all that I have had I leave my words behind to touch and heal And the peace embraces us all written by Signy Novak
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020