Clark Peter ANDERSON


1943 - 2019
Clark Peter ANDERSON Obituary
CLARK PETER ANDERSON January 9, 1943 - December 25, 2019 After a sixteen year struggle with Parkinson's disease, Clark passed away peacefully at home. He had spent a lovely Christmas day listening to opera and enjoyed Christmas dinner with his wife Baerbel, daughter Karin and son-in-law Roger. He leaves behind his sister Judy and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Clark will be greatly missed. We love you Clark. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Highland Funeral Home, Markham Chapel. (905)887-8600
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
