You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tubman Funeral Homes - Westboro Chapel
403 Richmond Road
Ottawa, ON K2A 0E9
(613) 722-6559
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tubman Funeral Homes - Westboro Chapel
403 Richmond Road
Ottawa, ON K2A 0E9
Resources
More Obituaries for Clark DAVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clark William DAVEY


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clark William DAVEY Obituary
CLARK WILLIAM DAVEY March 3, 1928 - February 25, 2019 After a few days in hospital, surrounded by family, Dad passed away peacefully. He was a doting husband, father, grandfather and a champion of Canadian journalism. He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Joyce Davey (née Gordon). Dearly loved father of Richard (Rita Celli), Kevin (Margaret) and Clark Jr. (Shelley Grist). Dad will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Michael, Kira, Stephen, Jason, Nicole and Christian. Dad is survived by his brother Kenneth George Davey. Dad will be missed by his several nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of friends. Dad never forgot where he was from: growing up in Chatham, Ont, in a family that struggled to put food on the table during the Depression. This kept him grounded and motivated to strive harder and reach higher. Dad succeeded magnificently with elegance, grace and vision, guided by an unshakeable set of principles. We are so proud of his professional accomplishments but he's so much more to his family and friends. His eagerness to spin a yarn, his puckish sense of humour, his delight at a clinking glass at cocktail hour at Who Cares Manor, endless piles of books and newspapers and always searching to understand more about the daily twists and surprises in the world. He had a fantastic, interesting life. We all wish he would have stuck around longer. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Westboro Chapel of Tubman Funeral Homes, 403 Richmond Road (at Roosevelt) on Friday, March 1, between 2 - 5:00 p.m. Shared memories and speeches at 4. Details for donations in his name to the Michener Awards Foundation will be announced Friday. Condolences, tributes and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now