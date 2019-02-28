CLARK WILLIAM DAVEY March 3, 1928 - February 25, 2019 After a few days in hospital, surrounded by family, Dad passed away peacefully. He was a doting husband, father, grandfather and a champion of Canadian journalism. He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Joyce Davey (née Gordon). Dearly loved father of Richard (Rita Celli), Kevin (Margaret) and Clark Jr. (Shelley Grist). Dad will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Michael, Kira, Stephen, Jason, Nicole and Christian. Dad is survived by his brother Kenneth George Davey. Dad will be missed by his several nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of friends. Dad never forgot where he was from: growing up in Chatham, Ont, in a family that struggled to put food on the table during the Depression. This kept him grounded and motivated to strive harder and reach higher. Dad succeeded magnificently with elegance, grace and vision, guided by an unshakeable set of principles. We are so proud of his professional accomplishments but he's so much more to his family and friends. His eagerness to spin a yarn, his puckish sense of humour, his delight at a clinking glass at cocktail hour at Who Cares Manor, endless piles of books and newspapers and always searching to understand more about the daily twists and surprises in the world. He had a fantastic, interesting life. We all wish he would have stuck around longer. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Westboro Chapel of Tubman Funeral Homes, 403 Richmond Road (at Roosevelt) on Friday, March 1, between 2 - 5:00 p.m. Shared memories and speeches at 4. Details for donations in his name to the Michener Awards Foundation will be announced Friday. Condolences, tributes and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2019