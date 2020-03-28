|
|
CLAUDE FREDERICK BENNETT September 19, 1936 Ottawa, ON - March 20, 2020 Ottawa, ON The City of Ottawa and Province of Ontario lost a great champion last week when Claude Bennett suddenly passed away of heart failure at the age of 83. The second of seven children, Claude was an industrious youngster. As early as the age of six, he helped his family through leaner times by selling Christmas cards door-to-door, delivering bread and working at the local grocery store. Claude graduated as Head Boy from the Ottawa High School of Commerce and, instead of pursuing higher education, he went to work and got involved in his community. He parlayed his profile in the neighbourhood into his election as Alderman for Capital Ward in Ottawa's 1960 municipal election. Claude was continuously re-elected to city council in 1962, 1964, 1966 and 1969, when he was also elected to the Ottawa Board of Control. As Senior Controller, he had the honour and privilege of serving as acting Mayor of Ottawa at various times from 1970 to 1972. In 1971, Claude was elected the Member of Provincial Parliament for Ottawa South as the Ontario Progressive Conservatives formed another majority government under their new leader, Premier Bill Davis. Shortly after the election, Claude become Parliamentary Assistant to Darcy McKeough, then Treasurer and Minister of Economics and Intergovernnmental Affairs. Just a few months later, Claude became the youngest member of Ontario cabinet when he was appointed Minister Without Portfolio - he had just turned 36. Claude served as Minister of Industry and Tourism from 1973 to 1978, a role that, like everything in life, he embraced with excitement and positivity. He visited all corners of the province to meet with local leaders and bring the message to every Ontarian that they had a voice at Queen's Park. At the same time, he traveled the world to promote Ontario's economic interests abroad. Of particular note, this portfolio bestowed upon Claude the honour of being the Official Host to Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh when the royal couple visited Ontario Place. As they were leaving the Cinesphere after viewing a then-revolutionary IMAX film, the brash young cabinet minister broke with the official itinerary and stopped the royal couple a few rows short of the exit. Gesturing to two patrons sitting on the aisle, he said, "Your Majesty and Royal Highness, I'd like to introduce you to my parents." Re-elected in 1975 and 1977, Claude was appointed Minister of Housing in 1978 and, following another re-election in 1981, his portfolio was expanded to include the Ministry of Municipal Affairs. Once again, Claude reveled in being handed these responsibilities at a time when Ontario's major municipalities were rapidly expanding. He was very proud of his efforts to encourage all levels of government to work productively with the private sector to facilitate growth and development in the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa and across the province. While MPP for Ottawa South, Claude was a vocal and strong proponent in cabinet for the creation of a world-class cardiac center in eastern Ontario. In this capacity, he helped Dr. Wilbert Keon secure provincial funding to build the University of Ottawa Heart Institute and would later join its board of directors. Claude's early and ongoing support of the UOHI would serve him well later in life as a three-time heart surgery patient. Claude and his family are forever indebted to the absolutely incredible team of doctors, nurses and staff that cared for him in 2003, 2014, 2019 and at the time of his passing. Claude explored a run for leadership of the Ontario PC Party when Premier Davis announced his retirement in late 1984 but instead supported Frank Miller. He was re-elected in 1985 and served as Minister of Tourism and Recreation and Chairman of Cabinet until the defeat of the Conservative minority government later that year. He did not seek re-election in 1987, choosing to retire from politics after 27 consecutive years in elected office. Perennially single during most of his career, Claude was deemed by many a 'bachelor for life' until a feisty young redhead named Deborah caught his eye in 1973. They were married in 1977 and just over a year later welcomed a daughter, Natalie. Son Winston followed two years later to complete the Bennett family of four. Deborah travelled the world with Claude and was always at his side for the seemingly endless events on a politician's social calendar. At home, she took the lead raising their two young children while Claude's demanding career often meant he was away from the family. In 1986, after years of splitting time between Toronto and Ottawa, the family moved full-time to Claude's hometown. In 1990, Prime Minister Brian Mulroney appointed Claude as Chairman of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. He was delighted to bring to the job the experience and perspective gained from his seven years as Ontario's Minister of Housing. Over his five years in this role, Claude visited housing developments in every province and territory and was honoured to represent Canada at the United Nations Commission on Human Settlement. In 2000, Claude was appointed by Ontario Premier Mike Harris to Chair the Ottawa Transition Board, a team tasked with the amalgamation of twelve local municipalities into a unified City of Ottawa. It was a challenging and controversial assignment but one that he believed in. Claude's car proudly wore licence plates that read "1OTTAWA" for the rest of his life. Claude was a founding Director of the Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport Authority and assumed the role of Chair in 2001. During his term as Chairman, the Ottawa Airport underwent an enormous redevelopment, including the opening of a new terminal in October 2003. In addition to the roles above, Claude was a Director, past president and Lifetime Member of the Central Canada Exhibition Association, Director of the Royal Canadian Mint, past Chair of the Canada Safety Council, Director of the Glebe Centre, board member of St. Patrick's Home of Ottawa, member of the Advisory Committee for the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario and past Chair and Life Governor of the Ashbury College Board of Governors. Claude was also a lifelong supporter of amateur and professional sports. He was President of the Ottawa Sooners Junior Football Club, co-owner of the OHL's London Knights, President of both the Commonwealth Games Association and Foundation of Canada and Chair of the Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame. He was also incredibly proud to support his lifelong friend, Howard Darwin, in realizing his dream of bringing the Ottawa Lynx Triple-A baseball team to the nation's capital. In November 2019, just months before his passing, Claude was deeply honoured to have his many contributions to his beloved City officially recognized with his induction into the Order of Ottawa. Having resisted for his entire working life, Claude finally caved and took up the game of golf at the tender age of 65. He quickly turned this new hobby into a full-time occupation. In his "best" year he played 412 rounds. Yes, that's right, 412 rounds of 18 holes - about 300 of which were during the Ottawa golf season! What is perhaps even more impressive is that he walked almost every round. In fact, on his 75th birthday he was proud to have played 54 holes - he reluctantly took a cart for the "back 18". This obsession meant that the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club became his second (first?) home during his retirement years. Claude also spent many winters in Naples, Florida where he was a fixture at the Golden Gate Country Club. Temporarily sidelined from his golf career by heart complications, Claude decided to "take up walking". This quickly turned into yet another profession and he routinely clocked upwards of ten miles (miles!) a day...sometimes before walking a round on the golf course. In fact, he walked almost nine miles the day he died. In the last 25 years of his life, Claude reconnected with God and found great comfort and joy in his faith. He became a devoted member of the congregation at Bethel Church Ottawa and was so grateful for the community and spiritual fulfillment that he found there every Sunday. Claude played many public roles over his 83 years - career politician, dedicated community builder and tireless volunteer. Privately, we remember the wonderful man that we called 'B', Beezer, Dad or Papa. 'B' (or Bee) was a beloved son and brother who forged amazing lifelong friendships with so many great people. There are too many names and stories to share here but we hope they all know how much they meant to Claude. Beezer was a loving and devoted husband to Deborah, his wife of 41 years whom he cared for through a brief but difficult battle with lung cancer. He was an incredibly proud and supportive father to Natalie and Winston and adored his daughter-in-law, Erin. Since Deborah's passing, Natalie was Claude's rock and he, in turn, was hers. Winston is forever grateful to his sister for her support and care of both of their parents in the last years of their lives. In his final and perhaps favourite role, Papa was an enamoured grandfather. He relished the time he spent with Liam and Owen and was absolutely tickled with joy by Sloane and Tenley. He loved meeting people and could work a room like no one else. He liked his politics RIGHT and his wine on ice. He was a surprisingly mediocre golfer and yet the most positive person you could ever meet. Most of all he was incredibly kind - an Ottawa boy from humble beginnings who did his City, his Province and his family proud. Claude is predeceased by his wife, Deborah, and survived by his daughter, Natalie, grandsons Liam and Owen, son Winston, daughter-in-law Erin and granddaughters Sloane and Tenley. He will be dearly missed by his siblings and their families, his many great friends and countless colleagues who worked by his side to make Ottawa and Ontario better for generations to come. A funeral and celebration of Claude's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Claude asked that donations be made in his name to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation at https://foundation.ottawaheart.ca/. Condolences, tributes and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020