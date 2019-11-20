|
CLAUDE J. SAUVE 1941 - 2019 It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Claude J. Sauve, peacefully, on Friday, November 15, 2019. Claude will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Deborah (Logan); his sons, Jack (Linda Begin), Frank (Lisa DiLauro) and Mark (Janelle Lafreniere). He was the adored grandfather (Grandpa, Gramps, Baba) of Jessica, Jessie, Jasmine, Ariana, Edward and Tyler. Claude was the cherished son of the late Rosaire Sauve and the late Cecile Lafortune and much loved brother of Gilles (Carmen), Michel (Judy), Monique (Bob), Marie (Jean Paul) and the late André. He will be missed by his brother- in-law Hugh Logan (Jan) as well as his many nieces and nephews. Above all else, Claude cherished his family and the time they spent together. Claude lived his life with integrity and was a Hotelier who earned the respect and admiration of his colleagues and peers in the industry which was evidenced in the heartfelt retirement celebration in May capping off his 60 year career with Fairmont Hotels and Resorts. Claude enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid bass fisherman and golfer and will be remembered by many friends at The Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The family extends their gratitude to the doctors and nurses in Oncology at both the Ottawa General and Lakeshore General Hospitals for their care and support. Sincere appreciation goes out to the team at the Vaudreuil- Soulanges Palliative Care Residence for their compassion and support in his final days. The family would respectfully request that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Claude's memory to the Vaudreuil-Soulanges Palliative Care Residence, 90 Como Gardens, Hudson, QC, J0P 1H0. Visitation will be 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 at 10:00-12:00 p.m. at Collins Clarke MacGillivray White Funeral Home, Pointe-Claire, QC, H9S 3Y5. A service will be held in their chapel at 12:00 Noon.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019