CLAUDE NORMANDEAU It is with profound sadness that the family of Claude Normandeau announces his unexpected passing on September 14, 2020, at the age of 81. Loving husband and devoted life partner of Verna Cuthbert Normandeau, Claude leaves behind two beloved children, Vincent (Michelle) and Linda (Mike); his dear siblings, Jean (Claire), Mireille and Gerard; and five treasured grandchildren, Marie-Philippe, Eliane, Tristan, Madison and Emily. During his lifetime Claude was completely devoted to the building and advancement of his city Montreal and of Canada. After completing his studies at HEC Montréal, in the mid 1960s Claude found himself at a very opportune time to commence a career in real estate. Over the years it led to the development of numerous real estate projects not only in his beloved Montreal but also across Canada. He began his career with Manulife and his first real estate project was the building of the Rockhill apartment complex, a project which evidenced the pulling together of the various interests of city, church and developer. After spending 10 years with Manulife and developing numerous other real estate projects on its behalf, he was approached by Canadian Pacific to help create the Canadian Pacific Real Estate Investment Fund to invest CP pension funds in real estate throughout Canada. As senior Vice President in charge of real estate investments and development Claude oversaw major commercial real estate projects from coast to coast. In 1984, Claude was sought out by the Laurentian Group to help set up a Montreal based fund, Fonds FIC Inc., to redirect its real estate holdings and to build upon them. In his role as the President and CEO of Fonds FIC Inc. he was responsible for the purchase and transformation of the abandoned Windsor Hotel property into a modern office building while maintaining its heritage elements. The Windsor Project led to many other projects until Fonds FIC merged its real estate assets into a new entity known as Magil Laurentian Real Estate. Claude served as the CEO and President of the new company until 1996. That year Claude was approached by the City of Saint-Laurent to resurrect the formation of a research and development park which would be dedicated 100% to science and technology. As CEO and President Claude undertook the complete overhauling of the science park and the creation of Technoparc Saint-Laurent, Montreal métropolitain. During his tenure, Technoparc Saint Laurent attracted numerous international firms to set up their research facilities there, and it became a model for other research and technology parks throughout many parts of the world. For Claude The Windsor and the Technoparc were his most satisfying real estate achievements. While heading up the Technoparc, Claude also sat on the board dedicated to the creation of Cité internationale in the heart of old Montréal as part of the development of the new headquarters of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. Following his retirement from the Technoparc he sat on the board of the Fonds Immobilier de Solidarité FTQ and as well as the board of Maestro Retirement homes. Throughout his life Claude was a generous supporter of the arts. He sat on the boards of I Musici and Théâtre du Nouveau Monde and supported and attended with enthusiasm the Orchestre Symphonique de Montreal (OSM) and the Musée des Beaux Arts de Montréal. The family would like to thank their many friends and acquaintances for their support during this difficult time. It also wishes to recognize the dedication, excellence and skill of the medical teams at The Royal Victoria Hospital, McGill University Health Centre and our supportive family doctor, and profusely thanks them. Visitation for friends and family will be held on Monday, September 21st at the Centre Funéraire Côte-des-Neiges 4525 Ch. De la Côte-des-Neiges Montréal, QC from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (entry will be regulated in accordance with government requirements, masks must be worn and social distancing will be required). A private family funeral service and burial shall take place on September 22nd. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to McGill University Health Centre Foundation the Cardiac Care Units, the Orchestra Symphonique de Montréal (OSM), or a charity of your choice.



