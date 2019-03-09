CLAUDETTE MARIE LISETTE LAKE (née Amyot) January 13, 1934 - March 1, 2019 After a long life filled with joy and love, Claudette Lake passed away on the evening of Friday, March 1, 2019. She was safe in the arms of her husband Gene, with her daughter Stephanie and her son Scott at her side. A fairy-tale love story began in Iserlohn Germany on July 1, 1960, where Claudette was visiting her sister and Gene was serving in the Canadian Army. She was a fashionable young Québécoise, he was a Cavalry Officer from Newfoundland. It was love at first sight. Claudette and Gene were married in Fredericton New Brunswick on August 21, 1964. With Stephanie and Scott in tow, they enjoyed the nomadic life of an army family. No matter where in the world the house happened to be, Claudette made it their home. In 1992, Claudette and Gene settled on Ten Mile Point, in Victoria BC. Over the years since then, Claudette welcomed five loving grandchildren. To them, she was 'Mamama', or 'Coco'. Her love and kindness animated every family dinner, special trip or evening walk. In addition to her grandchildren, Claudette will be remembered forever by Gene, Stephanie and Richard, and Scott and Jessica. The entire family is grateful for the care Claudette received from the caregivers who came to her home, and to the staff at Victoria General Hospital. A service will be held at L'église St. Jean Baptiste in Victoria at noon on Saturday, March 9th. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019