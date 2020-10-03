CLIFFORD ALLAN SMYTHE December 1, 1928 - September 29, 2020 It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of Dr. Clifford Smythe on September 29, at home in Guelph, Ontario, with his devoted wife Margaret by his side. Beloved husband for 64 years to Margaret; inspirational father to Leslie (Larry), Karen (Greg), Susan (Tim), and Drew (Jessica); and amazing grandfather ("Doc") to Taylor (Michelle), Phoebe (Tim), Kennedy, Katrina, and Karlie. Cherished brother to Shirley Finkle; dear brother-in-law to Shirley Smythe and to Henrik (Heather) Stavang. Wonderful uncle to his nine nephews and nieces. A great friend to many in Toronto and Niagara. Predeceased by his brother, Douglas and by their parents, Leslie and Florence Smythe. Dr. Clifford Smythe was born in Kitchener, Ontario, on December 1, 1928. His family lived in Stratford, Shakespeare, Fergus, and Owen Sound, before settling in Toronto in September 1939. Clifford worked part-time at Hayden Park Pharmacy from the age of 12 until he finished high school, a job he credited with developing his interest in medicine. He graduated from University of Toronto's medical school with Honours in 1954. After a year of general practice in Copper Cliff, Ontario, he completed a research term at The Banting Institute in Toronto before starting a surgical residency. He and Margaret married in 1956; in 1961 Clifford received his Fellowship with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, and they moved to Winnipeg, where Clifford began practising urology and lecturing in Surgery at the University of Manitoba. The family moved back to Toronto in 1968 when Clifford accepted the position of Chief of Urology at the North York General Hospital, which he held until retiring from medical practice in 1990. He then joined the staff of the Workers Compensation Board, coordinating a pension fund for injured workers, until 1995, when he and Margaret moved to Niagara-on-the-Lake; there, he chaired the local hospital board, served two years as Vice President of the Shaw Guild, and played golf at the club near their home as often as possible. Clifford and Margaret moved in 2016 to Guelph, where Cliff spent many happy hours in his art studio completing several family and house portraits as gifts for his children and siblings. He also loved spending time in the peaceful oasis of the back-yard garden that Margaret designed for them. Cremation has taken place. The family will hold a celebration of Clifford's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clifford's name may be made to the Kidney Foundation (kidney.ca
), the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (jdrf.ca
), or Lupus Canada (lupuscanada.org
).