|
|
CLIFFORD DONALD WIENS April 27, 1926 - January 25, 2020 Distinguished Canadian architect Clifford Wiens passed away at his home in Vancouver on Saturday, January 25th. He was surrounded by loved ones, including all six of his children. He had, the day before, reviewed the proofs of his latest book, a testament to a life lived as fully he could. Clifford began designing and building at a young age. His early Saskatchewan farm life was marked by an innate curiosity that developed into an intense drive to innovate. He attended the Rhode Island School of Design on a full scholarship, graduating in 1954. In 1957 he started his own architectural firm in Regina. His acclaimed and influential modernist designs included prairie churches, schools, hospitals, university buildings, and iconic residences, as well as furniture and industrial equipment. Among his notable projects over the course of a 40-year professional practice in Saskatchewan were the CBC building and the revitalization of the Legislative Buildings, a thoughtful and harmonious legacy to the province. Clifford used his analytical prowess to improve all manner of things - from furniture to fixtures. In fact, in his later years, he referred to himself as an "improver", delighting in revealing elegant solutions to complex challenges. His later years were also devoted to writing and self-publishing 17 works, ranging from his life growing up during the Great Depression, as well as poetry and prose to his Architectural memoires, a professional and instructive tome designed to mentor a new generation of "improvers". This gravitation to writing was completely natural given his penchant for oral storytelling. He would hold court over the dinner table recounting stories that ended on a humorous note with laughter, including his own, or a profound revelation that gave one pause. Growing up in this atmosphere of curiosity and creativity was not lost on his six children, who all went on to pursue careers and interests in the arts and culture. Clifford is predeceased by his wife of sixty-two years, Patricia (nee Leigh). Clifford is survived by the couple's six children: Mieka Tomilin (Derek), Robin Poitras (Tim Murphy), Inga Wiens (Cameron McDougall), Susan Wright (Tom), Nathan Wiens (Christa), Lisa McNeil (Robert); and twelve grandchildren: Leigh, Arran, Nolan, Kieran, Quinten, Arielle, Twyla, Avry, Sydney, Gabriel, Jeremy and Theodore. He also leaves behind two brothers Bert and Dale Wiens. Clifford's stories will be remembered, shared and passed along by his family and friends. So too his work, standing and documented, will continue to serve as a passionate and remarkable showcase of a modernist vision in the Canadian prairie landscape. As with all Clifford's endeavours, his genius was revealed in the telling details. Tribute Performance will be presented on Fathers Day, 2020. To be announced by: www.newdancehorizons.ca In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be sent to your choice of: New Dance Horizons, Rouge-gorge creations or University of Regina Archives.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020