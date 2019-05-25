Services Low & Low Funeral Directors 23 Main St. S. Uxbridge , ON L9P 1M8 (905) 852-3073 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Low and Low Funeral Home 763 Reach Street Port Perry , ON View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Trinity United Church 20 First Ave Uxbridge , ON View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Trinity United Church 20 First Ave Uxbridge , ON View Map Burial Following Services Uxbridge Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Clifford FRAME Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clifford Hugh FRAME

CLIFFORD HUGH FRAME P.ENG.,B.A.Sc. 1933 - 2019 Cliff passed away on May 21, 2019, aged 85, following a short illness, with his loving wife, Catherine, by his side at his home in Uxbridge. He is survived by Catherine; his seven children, Wendy, Kathleen, Jamie, Clifford, Geordie, Cameron and Mervyn; his 15 grandchildren, Clifford, Callum, Kyle, Andre, Shannon, Isabelle, Shane, Natasha, Nicholas, Alexa, Charlotte H., Kayleigh, Avery, Charlotte F. and Everleigh; and seven great-grandchildren. Cliff was born in Russel, Manitoba, but was brought up in Trail, BC, after his parents moved there is 1935. Cliff often commented that he had an idyllic childhood in the mining town of Trail. The town had one of the best junior A hockey teams in Canada at the time, The Trail Smoke Eaters, on which he played defence. Trail also had some of the best skiing in the vicinity, with many mountains and rivers where he learned to hunt and fish. His summer semester jobs in the local smelter and mines of Cominco Ltd. provided him with the start to his mining career. Turning down the opportunity to play with the New York Rangers, Cliff attended the University of British Columbia, financed by a hockey scholarship. In 1956, Cliff graduated with a degree in Mining Engineering. He would go on to have an expansive career in mining over the decades, and is renowned as one of the most accomplished primary resource-based developers anywhere in the world during his time; leading and making successes of large and complex world-class business ventures throughout much of the world, spanning Canada, Asia, Africa, and Europe. Cliff was named the highly respected "Mining Man of the Year" by the Northern Miner in 1984, and again in 1987, an accomplishment for which he was later recognized by Prime Minister Mulroney. Cliff began his mining career at Denison Mines Limited, a company for which he would work three times over the course of his career and eventually become president. For over ten years, Cliff also worked for International Nickel Company in Canada, Australia and Indonesia. In 1971, Cliff moved to Ireland to develop Europe's largest lead-zinc mine owned by Tara Mines. Cliff would go on to form Curragh Resources in 1985 and successfully re-opened the Cypress Anvil zinc and nickel mine in the Yukon. In 1989 Cliff was particularly proud of being made an Honorary Chief of the Kaska Dena Nation, which awarded him the name 'Ano Sede', meaning 'man who travels afar'. This honour was bestowed upon Cliff after Curragh entered into a joint venture to develop the Sa Dena Hes lead and zinc mine in the Yukon, which extended to the Kaska Dena Nation business, employment and trading relating to this venture. Further along in his career, he formed and owned several resource-based companies in Canada, which included Ontzinc, Frame Mining, Silvermet and Global Uranium. Cliff also sat on the board of directors of several companies and provided expertise advice and consulting to many others. In 2007, Cliff established the 'Clifford H. Frame Sustainable Mining and Processing Engineering Endowment' fund at the University of British Columbia in support of mining engineering-related activities and programmes at the university. He was also a guest lecturer at McGill University. Cliff was a member of the Thompson Chapter of the Masonic Lodge of Manitoba for more than fifty years and a contributing member of Rameses Shrine. Whenever possible, Cliff continued to hunt and fish, primarily in the Canadian North and Alaska. He particularly enjoyed canoe and fishing trips with his wife and friends. He skied into his eighties, typically at his favourite skiing destination in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Until his final days he was delighted to be living on his working farm in Uxbridge where he raised Black Angus cattle. It was where he loved to be and, over the years, where he enjoyed countless visits from his loving family and friends. In his heart, Cliff was always a true family man, a loving husband, a committed father, and a doting grandfather. He will be profoundly missed. Visitation will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331) on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 6:00 - 9: 00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at Trinity United Church, 20 First Ave, Uxbridge, on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Immediately following the service, Cliff will be laid to rest in Uxbridge Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children - Montreal Unit are welcome in lieu of flowers. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 25 to May 29, 2019