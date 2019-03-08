Resources More Obituaries for Clifford DEMARAY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clifford Russell DEMARAY

CLIFFORD RUSSELL DEMARAY Cliff was born on January 16, 1926 in the family farmhouse near Belmont, Ontario. He died peacefully at Oakville Memorial Hospital on March 1, 2019 after a brief illness, 6 weeks after his 93rd birthday. Son of the late Earle and Myrtle Demaray nee Cole, Cliff is survived by his wife, of 68 years, Dorothy nee Hill; daughters, Jane and Ellen (Chris); son, Stephen (Dorothy); sister, Reta; brother-in-law, Edward; and grandchildren, Sarah (Aden) and Lisa (James). Cliff was a lawyer, a fan of cowboy and hurtin' songs, and many other things, as well. He built his own houses, decks and fences, did his own landscaping and fixed his own cars. He put up his own chandeliers, too - and tested them by hanging from them. When Cliff showed up with a roll of wire, a ground sheet, a propane torch and vice grips, he wouldn't leave until the problem was fixed. Correctly. Cliff was the first student from his country schoolhouse to graduate from university - UWO BA '46 and law degree, Osgoode Hall '50. He set up a legal practice in a second- floor office on Avenue Rd, south of the newly-opened 401. He both witnessed and contributed to Toronto's great post-war expansion. The family moved to Oakville in 1969 when Cliff was hired as the town's first in-house solicitor. His triumph in that capacity was his carriage of the Official Plan hearing in 1979, which lasted 6 months, with 36 opposing counsel. His last role was as COO of the Town of Dundas. It was a perfect fit: while he quarterbacked labour negotiations and construction projects, he also tuned the town fire engine and oversaw repair of the town's clock- tower clock. His kind aren't made anymore and he will be dearly missed. Thank you, Cliff, for being such a wonderful husband and father and grandfather. We hope your qualities and character live on in us. According to his wishes, Cliff will be cremated, and there will be a family celebration of his life at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers to Belmont United Church, 245 College Street, Belmont On N0L 1B0 or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2019