CLIVE DENZIL MASON Passed away after a brief illness on Friday, June 14, 2019, with his wife and children by his side. Born in Cheam, England to Betty and Arthur on March 2, 1936, but spent most of his formative years in Llanfair Caereinion, Wales; and very much identified himself as a Welshman. He met his wife Patricia Constance (nee Hallam) at the age of 15-years, and convinced her to marry him and immigrate on their honeymoon to Canada. After a 2-year trial run they returned briefly to live in England, and finally settled in North Toronto in 1961. Clive is the proud father of Paul (Lynne) and Diane (Grant). He is also the adoring grandfather to Candice (Jeff), Cassandra, Nicholas and Joëlle and great-grandfather to Kahleigh, Lily and Mason. Clive achieved his credentials as a Professional Purchaser and worked as a Purchasing Manager for many years at Carling O'Keefe and Molson Breweries. He was passionate about music and sang in numerous choirs; singing-up until just 2-years ago with the Toronto Welsh Choir. He was a loyal Arsenal fan and found great pleasure in spending time with life-long friends and laughing, having a good "chin-wag," a cigar and scotch. Clive leaves a massive void in the life of his family and his friends, both in Canada and the UK. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, June 27th at 1:00 p.m. at Morley Bedford Funeral Home - 159 Eglinton Avenue West (2 stop lights west of Yonge St),Toronto. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to either Humber River Hospital or a charity of choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 22 to June 26, 2019