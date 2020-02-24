|
|
COL JOHN CATTO, CD August 5, 1933 - February 20, 2020 John passed away peacefully, in his 87th year after a brief illness. Born in Toronto, son of John M Catto and Erie (Sheppard) Catto, brother of the late Catherine Bate and the late Jean Hughes. Beloved husband of Margaret (Ketchum) for 61 years, father of Sheila Catto (Steve Reid), Cathy McKeever (Darryl) and Rob Catto (Steph Sulway). Proud grandfather of Holly and Sheena McKeever and Katie, Maggie and Lyra Reid. John was an alumnus of UTS ('51), and Trinity College at the University of Toronto (Commerce, '55), and remained dedicated to both throughout his life. John worked at his father's company, as manager, VP and President of the Clifton Co. Ltd. from 1955 to 2004, manufacturing cosmetics. He started as a cadet in the Reserves like his father and became Commanding Officer of the 2nd Signal Regiment from 1966-68. Later, in 709 Communication Regiment, he served as Honorary Lt. Colonel then Hon. Colonel of the Toronto Signal Regiment from 1996-2003. Col. Catto served as Senior Staff Officer, Communications, Toronto Militia District from 1978. He enjoyed his time as the Senior Reserve Advisor, Communication Command from 1981-87, and on the Communications Reserve Council. He continued to serve on the 32 Signal Regiment Advisory Council through 2019. John, like his father, was a Life Member of the St. Andrew's Society of Toronto and was President in 1981-83. He then served as a Director, and regularly attended Society events. He loved Scottish Country Dancing and was a graceful dance partner at the annual ball. As a Director of the Georgian Bay Land Trust, he made leadership contributions to the preservation of the environment. John enjoyed summers with family at Pointe au Baril. His fascination with technology led to constructing wind and solar power systems for the cottage. He also loved travel, taking bird-watching tours with Margie around the globe, classical music, photography, genealogy, military history, and antiques. Service to be held on Thursday, February 27th at 2 p.m. at St. Clement's Church, 70 St. Clement's Avenue, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Andrew's Charitable Foundation, Georgian Bay Land Trust Foundation, or 32 Signal Regiment Advisory Council.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020