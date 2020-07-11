|
|
COLIN DUNCAN HUNTER CAMPBELL May 9, 1932 - July 5, 2020 Colin Duncan Hunter Campbell, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, engineer, sailor, aviator, a community leader who gave back, and a "daddy who could fix anything", passed away peacefully on Sunday July 5, 2020 at Hospice Prince Edward, Picton, ON at the age of 88. Colin is survived and missed greatly by his beloved wife of 32 years, Jeanne (nee McColl), his daughter Robin Campbell and her husband Peter Jewett and their two daughters, Tamara and Rachel, his daughter Tamara Campbell and her husband Carlos Vidosa and Tamara's three children, Michael, Mandara (daughters Aoife and Isla), and Jesse (daughter Lily and son Grayson), and his son Ian Campbell. Colin will also be dearly missed by his brother Ian Campbell and his wife Anne, and by Jeanne's children Jamie Hillis (wife Kathy and children Allison and Scott), John Hillis (wife Lizzie and children Kelly and Maggie), Su Sheedy (husband Michael and children Owen, Sydney and Graham) and Annie Hillis (husband John Sobol and children Louis and Sophie) and great grandchildren Patrick and Abigail. When Colin graduated from OAC (the Ontario Agricultural College, then a college of the University of Toronto and now the University of Guelph) in 1955, he made the bold decision to take a position with significant responsibility for a newly-minted engineer with the Demerara Bauxite Company (then a subsidiary of Alcan Aluminium) in Guyana. He moved there with his first wife, Lois (nee Stratton), and started his family. Colin and his young family moved back to Canada in 1959, and Colin began as a mechanical engineer at Dominion Foundries and Steel Company, later known as "Dofasco Inc.", in Hamilton. Colin became Vice President, Operating Services and retired from Dofasco in 1991 after 32 years with the company. During his time in Hamilton, Colin became the Chair of the Board of Hillfield Strathallan College, the independent school attended by his three children, and was recognized as a "Builder" of this prestigious school. Colin reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Jeanne, and they married in 1988. Colin and Jeanne retired to the Bay of Quinte area and enjoyed many years together in the home they built on Long Reach, Jeanne painting in her studio, and Colin building or restoring everything from ultralight planes and antique cars to kayaks and disappearing propeller boats ("dippys"). Colin volunteered as a member of the Board of the Napanee General Hospital for many years, and more recently he was a volunteer with "Reaching for Rainbow kids" at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Picton. Colin had a wonderful sense of adventure, sailing with friends from Bermuda to the Azores in a 42-foot sailboat and cottaging in remote areas of Georgian Bay accessible only by boat. Colin will be fondly remembered by his family, friends, colleagues in the business world, and colleagues in the volunteer world. A private memorial service will take place in the fall. Cremation has taken place. Colin's family would like to thank the kind people at the Prince Edward Hospice in Picton, where Colin spent his last weeks. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the hospice, www.hospiceprinceedward.ca. Arrangements entrusted to the Whattam Funeral Home, 33 Main St., Picton, ON. www.whattamfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020