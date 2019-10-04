|
COLIN WARNER Passed away peacefully September 22, 2019 at the age of 84. Born in Grays, Essex March 28, 1935. Survived by his loving wife, best friend, and lover of 33 years, Jane (Gunn); son, David (Teresa); stepchildren, Sarah, Jenni, and Derek; "Gramps" to 10 grands, and two great-grands. Colin moved to Canada in May 1957, embarking on a new life in Vancouver. He initially worked for the Federal Tax Department, and in 1963 joined Western Plywood, retiring 30 years later as Senior VP Finance and Distribution at Weldwood of Canada Ltd. Colin was an accomplished businessman and philanthropist. His community involvement included Board member and President of the Vancouver Opera, where he met his future wife Jane. He was also on the Boards of the Vancouver Playhouse, Bard on the Beach, the Vancouver Bach Choir, and VanDusen Botanical Garden. Colin's many interests included tennis, soccer, travelling the world (especially spending winters in Maui), tending to his beautiful garden, and assisting Jane's activities as a FOG at the University of British Columbia Botanical Garden. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. We will particularly remember those happy times together spent at the Vancouver Lawn Tennis & Badminton Club, as well as the Terminal City Club where he was a life member. A special thank you to his caregiver Monica Fletcher, as well as the team from Pacific Spirit Health for the care provided over the last few years. In light of Colin's passion for dogs, and in lieu of flowers, donations will be gladly accepted by the BC Guide Dogs, 7061 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 3N3. Cremation has taken place and no service will be held at his request. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Visit www.mbfuneralsbc.com to send a personal condolence.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2019