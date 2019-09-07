|
COLMAN O'BRIEN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Colman after complications from surgery, on August 1, 2019. Colman was born in Dublin, Ireland to Mary and Aidan O'Brien on April 5, 1961. The youngest of four, Colman was the scamp of the family, younger brother to Eoin Rua, Orla and Aisling. The O'Briens immigrated to Canada when Colman was eight and settled in Hamilton, Ontario. After graduating from McMaster University (Comp Eng) at the top of his class, Colman began his engineering career at Texas Instruments in Ottawa. He would soon move to Bay Street eventually becoming Senior Vice President of TD Investments. Colman's greatest achievements were his three sons. Oscar, Charlie and Augustin were the love of his life. He will be forever missed by the boys and their mother, Meg. He was a wonderful uncle to Lara, Eric and Hayley, who will remember him with deep love. Colman's generosity knew no bounds. He was a force of nature, not always easy, someone we will never forget. To honour Colman's spirit, please sign your organ donor card. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019