CONNIE MACLEOD October 15, 1941 - March 14, 2019 Connie MacLeod died unexpectedly following surgery. She is survived by her brother Douglas MacLeod, family, friends and former colleagues. Connie was brave, compassionate, broad minded, kind, observant, thoughtful, intelligent and a special friend with a great sense of humour. She was engaging, elegant and creative. She will be missed. A great lover of animals, donations may be made in her memory to the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or to the Toronto Wildlife Centre.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019