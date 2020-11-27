You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Conrad Mark GIERER
1974 - 2020
CONRAD MARK GIERER July 17, 1974 - Windsor, ON November 23, 2020 - Calgary, AB It is with great sadness that the family of Conrad Gierer announces his passing on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 46 years. Conrad was born in Windsor, ON. He spent his childhood days in Nepean, ON, and went on to study Engineering at the University of Waterloo. Upon graduating from university, he embarked on a European tour, where he met his beloved wife, Huong 'Haley' Luc. They were married in May of 2002, and have two incredible children, Kiana and Kale. Conrad will be remembered as a caring, thoughtful person who was always able to see the best in everyone and everything. He had a genuinely kind heart and profound impact on all those who knew him. Conrad is survived by his wife, Haley; two children, Kiana and Kale; his mother, Lucy; sister, Christine (Chris) and their children Zoë and Edgar; as well as numerous in-laws, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Franz. The family would like to express their gratitude for the tremendous support provided by countless extended family members and friends. A Prayer Service will be held on Sunday, November 29 at 5:00 p.m. MT at Calgary Crematorium Chapel, 3219 - 4th Street NW, Calgary, AB. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. MT, at Ascension Catholic Parish, 1100 Berkshire Blvd NW, Calgary, AB. Due to the new COVID-19 rules in AB, in-person attendance, to the Prayer Service and Funeral Mass, is restricted to only invited guests. However, we invite everyone to join the services via live online streaming. Please visit Conrad's obituary at www.calgarycrematorium.com for links, as well as, to share and view condolences, memories and photos. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Canadian Red Cross Society, Southern Alberta Region, 2nd Floor, 1305 - 11st Avenue S.W., Calgary, AB T3C 3P6, Telephone: (403) 541-6100, www.redcross.ca . This is a charity that Conrad has held close to his heart and supported over the years.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2020.
