|
|
CONSTANCE HEWITSON 'Conti' Constance (Conti) Hewitson Conti Aileen Hewitson, 96, of Ottawa, Ontario, passed away, on March 1, 2020 A memorial service will be held at St. James Anglican Church at 3774 Carp Road in Carp Ontario on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 a.m, officiated by Reverend Baxter Park. Burial will follow on Monday, March 9th, at Cataraqui Cemetery, Kingston, attended by the immediate family. Conti was born on November 27, 1923 in Roorkee, India, to Jack and May Stevens.. In her early years, Conti travelled extensively with her parents within India, as well as to England, Europe and Malta. She attended Kimmins School near Pune in India, and later attended boarding school in England, but returned to India at the outset of WWII, where she joined Army Intelligence. There she married Captain John Kidd, and gave birth to her daughter Elizabeth. Sadly, John was killed in action in Burma in 1945. At the end of the war, Conti travelled to England where she married a film maker, Wallie Hewitson. Conti and family moved to Nairobi, Kenya for 3 years, where her son Andrew was born, then emigrated to Canada, where Wallie joined the National Film Board. The family settled in Ottawa and later in Pointe Claire, Quebec, where Belinda was born. Conti was active in the local school board, the church, and enjoyed pottery-making, square dancing and raising her family. In 1961 the family travelled to Nigeria, where Wallie helped set up a Federal Film Unit. Later, while living in Beaconsfield, Quebec, Conti and Wallie travelled throughout Africa to make films for C.I.D.A. In 1971, Conti, Wallie and Belinda moved to Gloucester, Ontario. There Conti studied Museum Technology at Algonquin College and worked for many years for the Canadian Museum of History. Conti later worked on a number of valuable projects for the Gloucester Arts Council and Library. Once retired, Conti and Wallie travelled widely in Europe and North America. For several years they lived in a Kingston high-rise overlooking the St Lawrence, but ultimately settled in a retirement residence in Ottawa where they enjoyed excellent care and the visits of family and friends. Conti lost Wallie in 2010. Conti is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Hugh and her husband, J. Walford Hewitson. She is survived by her children Elizabeth, Belinda and Andrew, her grandchildren--Sandra, Jennifer, Heidi, Morgan and Erin and great grandchildren--Sophie, Alex, Ryan, Ben, Kate, and Charlie. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Red Oak, and the Hazeldean Gardens retirement residences for their great care, and support in her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations to Native Women In The Arts (Canada), through CanadaHelps.org, at; https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/native-women-in-the-arts-canada/, will be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020