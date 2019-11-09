|
CONSTANCE MARY LANGSTAFF (nee Holland) 97 years young, Connie died peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Belmont House. She was the widow of the late T. James Barr, W. Douglas Terry and Dr. James R. Langstaff. Mother of Margie Barr (Paul Fisher), Jennifer Barr (Phillip Saunders) and the late Hugh Barr. Nannie of James and Christopher Fisher, Alexandra Wharin and Tessa and Mark Saunders. Sister of the late Hugh Peter Holland. Connie's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her absolute joy. Connie was born in Winnipeg and moved to Toronto in 1937. She attended St. Clements School and then graduated from Toronto General Hospital as a Registered Nurse, making lifelong friends along the way. Connie was a born nurse and loved taking care of others. In 1948, she married Jim Barr and later settled in Thornhill, a community she loved and lived in until 2010. Connie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and neighbour. She loved entertaining family and friends and her Sunday dinners were legendary. Many turned to her for her wise counsel. When asked, she offered sound advice, but always with love and compassion. In Thornhill, Connie and Jim raised their children and had a close circle of friends. Their backyard pool was a focal point for informal entertaining, family celebrations - always with several black labradors in attendance and surrounded by Connie's beautiful gardens. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary, graduation or other individual accomplishment and her small acts of kindness (and delivery of cookies) were appreciated by all. After being widowed twice, Connie found love again, much to her delight, when she married Dr. Jim Langstaff. His family was also very special to her. For the last ten years, Connie lived very happily at Belmont House. The family would like to thank the outstanding staff at Belmont, her devoted caregivers and her lifelong friend David who visited her every week. A service for Connie will be held at Christ Church Deer Park, 1570 Yonge Street, Toronto on Thursday, November 21st at 2:00 p.m., followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie's memory to Belmont House Foundation or The Nature Conservancy of Canada. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019