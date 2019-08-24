|
|
CONSTANCE MARY McDOUGALL (née Hepburn) May 24, 1925 - August 13, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce our dear mother, Mary McDougall, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved daughter of the late Dr. John and Lilian Hepburn, and mother of Scott (Josephine) and Carol. She was a proud grandmother of David (Caroline) and Michael Kerr, Constance (Bryan), Laura (Andrew) and Ian (Ashley) McDougall. Mary was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends and was a graduate of Oriole Park Public School, Havergal College and the University of Toronto as an OT. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. John's York Mills Anglican Church, 19 Don Ridge Drive on Friday, September 20th at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Toronto General Hospital or the . Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019