You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's York Mills Anglican Church
19 Don Ridge Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance MCDOUGALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Mary MCDOUGALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Mary MCDOUGALL Obituary
CONSTANCE MARY McDOUGALL (née Hepburn) May 24, 1925 - August 13, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce our dear mother, Mary McDougall, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved daughter of the late Dr. John and Lilian Hepburn, and mother of Scott (Josephine) and Carol. She was a proud grandmother of David (Caroline) and Michael Kerr, Constance (Bryan), Laura (Andrew) and Ian (Ashley) McDougall. Mary was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends and was a graduate of Oriole Park Public School, Havergal College and the University of Toronto as an OT. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. John's York Mills Anglican Church, 19 Don Ridge Drive on Friday, September 20th at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Toronto General Hospital or the . Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now