CONSTANCE V. MacDOUGALL October 23, 1935 - July 20, 2019 Connie was released from two years of suffering, endured with utmost courage and dignity, to a place of peace, in the presence of her husband Jim, at Spruce Lodge nursing home in Stratford, Saturday evening July twentieth. They were fast friends from age five, inseparable, and married for fifty of their eighty three years, each deeply grateful for an extraordinarily blessed shared life. She was predeceased by her parents Louise and Roy Kinnear and brother Evan Hartley Kinnear (Gloria) and is survived by nephew Colin Kinnear (Cynthia), son of Hartley's first wife Elizabeth, and their children Tegan and Cameron, as well as MacDougall nieces and nephews Janice (Marchewka), Kathleen (Davis), Charles (Kristine), Rebecca and Angus (USA). A Graduate of Western University in Home Economics Connie further trained as a teacher of english and taught both disciplines at Victoria Park secondary school in Toronto for several years before altering course and accepting work in London, England organizing student educational tours throughout Europe for the National Union of Students (NUS). Jim proposed in 1968 and they moved to Kenya Africa where he was employed as medical doctor/ teacher at the Kenyatta University Hospital fledgling medical school in Nairobi. Connie worked in the tourist travel business there organizing photographic safaris, work she excelled in and loved. Her skills were much admired and her wonderful personality cherished. They returned to Canada after 13 years and following an equally adventuresome period of twenty two years in the Caledon area, moved to Stratford to live, a joyful destination! Connie and Jim became involved with the Friends of the Festival here, St. James Anglican Congregation, the Stratford Concert Choir, the Stratford Music Festival, Probus, and many other activities. Music, singing, theatre, people, friends and family and her husband Jim were Connie's passions. They deeply appreciate the compassionate care of the nursing homes and the doctors and nurses who cared for Connie over these final years. Cremation has occurred and the ashes will be interned in the columbarium at Grace Church on the Hill in Toronto at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be at the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford on Monday, July 29, from 4-6 p.m. and on Tuesday, July 30, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Lorne Mitchell will officiate assisted by Kelly Walker. A reception will follow at the funeral home. Donations in Connie's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice through the funeral home. 519.271.7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 27 to July 31, 2019