CONSTANTINE GEORGE VOYATZIS 'Dino' July 23, 1924 - June 21, 2019 Dino Voyatzis was a man of incredible warmth, grace, and humility. He was known for his remarkably resilient and determined spirit, his love of cooking for friends and family, his hobbies of carpentry and photography and his keen interest in history and films. Dino passed away at Michael Garron Hospital on June 21, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. A loving and devoted family man, Dino is survived by his wife of 67 years, Irene (Heggie) Voyatzis. Caring and supportive father to Timon (Colleen), Athena (Brian) and Paul (Estee) and his six grandchildren Gregory, Nicholas, Mia, Anna, Christian and Deanna. Born in Alexandria Egypt to Greek Parents, and predeceased by his older brother Nicholas (Katie) and beloved uncle to George and Alex Voyatzis. Dino began his career as a Naval officer and Captain of a Minesweeper for the Royal Greek Navy in the 1940's. He was once presented a medal from the King of Greece for winning the 100-meter dash in the Navy Games. He earned his Engineering Degree at St. Andrews University in Dundee Scotland, where he fell in love with art student Irene Heggie. Married in July 1952, they came to Canada to begin their life and family together. He had a long and rewarding engineering career with Ontario Hydro, saving his vacation time for nomadic camping trips through Canada and the US until finally parking the tent trailer on a plot of land near Parry Sound to build the family cottage from scratch. Dino's love and devotion to family and his beautiful wife Irene never wavered, even in her late stages of progressive dementia. He will always be lovingly missed by all those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 29 to July 3, 2019