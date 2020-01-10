|
|
CONSTANTINE X. POULOS Constantine X. Poulos passed away on January 5, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with his loving wife, Della Knoke, by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Chris and Amelia Poulos, and sister, Mary. He is survived by his older brother, George. Constantine leaves behind his adoring wife of 27 years, Della Knoke, his beloved children, Aeschylus and Alexandra Poulos and their spouses, Sonya and Kevin; and his grandchildren, Daisy and Cecilia Poulos. Constantine was born on March 3, 1940 in Sioux City, Iowa. He came to Toronto in 1972 with his first wife, Linda Nye, to pursue a post-doctoral fellowship in psychology at the University of Toronto. He subsequently enjoyed a distinguished career as a Senior Research Scientist in the field of addictions, at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, and Professor of Psychology at the University of Toronto. Constantine had a keen intellect, sharp wit and an insatiable curiousity. He loved science, politics, philosophy, jazz, cats and baseball and welcomed healthy debate about any of those topics. Constantine was cherished for his broad-mindedness and his loving, generous, funny and playful nature. His passing leaves those who knew him bereft of his kindness and wise counsel. He will be loved, deeply missed and forever remembered. Family and friends may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Ave. W. (1 block east of Dufferin) for a Memorial Visitation on Friday January 10, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cremation has taken place privately. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Constantine to Unicef or Oxfam Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020