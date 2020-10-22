CORDELIA BURNABY MARIAN DINGLE Cordelia Burnaby Marian Dingle was born on June 9, 2000, in New York City and left us far too early on October 15, 2020, in Toronto, Canada. A bright, open, compassionate woman, Cordelia did all she could to make a positive difference in a personal way, with family, with friends, and for the world around us. She felt most at home outdoors, especially at her favorite spots - surrounded by trees in Algonquin Park, Ontario, at her beloved Lake Manitou, near the Atlantic Ocean in Prouts Neck, Maine, and near Long Island Sound in Rye, New York. Cordelia felt deeply connected with her family and friends, who will always remember her as loyal, driven and purposeful with a sly sense of humor and infectious laugh. Whether she was tapping her intellect or creativity, lost in a book or socializing with friends, feeling earnest or goofy, Cordelia was always herself. Cordelia moved from New York City to Montreal when she was two years old and became bilingual there before moving to Toronto in 2011. A voracious reader, her bookshelf was a mix of books in French and English and she sometimes read the same books in different languages for fun. During the six years she attended Bishop Strachan School in Toronto, Cordelia flourished. Her teachers enjoyed having her in their classes, and she fostered warm friendships with her Speakers Union, Model UN and VEX Robotics team members, fellow athletes on the Provincial Archery and Field Hockey teams, and with all who belonged to the Global Awareness Council, where she served as co-head. Across campus, Cordelia was well-known and well-liked, a quiet leader. Cordelia graduated in 2018 as a Head List recipient; her absence has already been felt and recognized by the school. Moving to Montreal to attend McGill University studying Environmental Development and Urban Systems, Cordelia showed her typical ability to acclimate quickly. She developed a wonderful circle of friends, embraced her studies, and found new ways to support environmental initiatives. Two of Cordelia's recent projects reflect her unique mindset. She served as a McGill BLUE intern on a Building 21 project to consider Montreal in 50 years, post-consumption, with solutions in place for environmental challenges. As always, Cordelia advocated for connection and practical action. She focused on humanity and hope, envisioning a dinner party attended by a diverse group of people, all working together for a more beautiful and healthier city. She went beyond the theoretical to the practical when leading an agroforestry initiative at Cloudbridge Nature Reserve and spending five weeks in the San Gerardo community of Costa Rica, building connections with farmers and planting fruit trees for healthy ecosystems. In addition to loving trees, Cordelia was herself on the water. Lake Manitou was a second home, as she spent summers there from a very young age and she learned to sail at American Yacht Club in Rye, New York. From early on, Cordelia shared her passions with those coming behind, whether she knew them or not. It was easy for her to connect with children because she never lost her own sense of wonder. Cordelia babysat for family friends, became a camp counselor and co-head of the Canoeing Program at Lake Manitou Community Center, and also served as CIT and sailing instructor with the Taylor Statten Camps in Algonquin Park. Cordelia will always be lovingly remembered and treasured by her parents, Connie and Christopher (Chris) Dingle; brothers, Conrad and Charles (Chas); her grandmothers, Celia Ryan and Susan Dingle; her aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as by her childhood, Lake Manitou, Bishop Strachan School and McGill University friends. A private service will be held at Grace Church on the Hill in Toronto on Saturday, October 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Cordelia's name to support student wellness initiatives at The Bishop Strachan School (advancement@bss.on.ca or 416.483.4325 ext. 1874) or to One Tree Planted (https://in-memory-of-cordelia-dingle.raisely.com/
).