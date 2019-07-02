Resources More Obituaries for Corey COPELAND Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Corey Brian COPELAND

COREY BRIAN COPELAND Corey Brian Copeland died suddenly and peacefully, on June 29, 2019, while doing something he loved - cycling the backroads of Clearview Township on a beautiful summer day in the company of an old friend. For the last few years, he had been enjoying a productive retirement life. Corey's beloved wife, Betsy, passed away six years ago, and since then his main focus and forté has been raising his daughter, Emma. His parenting was characteristically passionate, compassionate, rigorous and visionary. A few years ago, he met and fell in love with Wendy Southall. Together they were building a new life together for themselves and their families. Corey was raised in Toronto by Lillian and George with his brothers, Regan and Daryl. He attended high school at Jarvis Collegiate and continued his studies at the University of Western Ontario and Trinity College at the University of Toronto, where he forged many life-long friendships. Indeed, strong friendships were a hallmark of his life. He was a magnetic and charismatic personality - handsome, charming, brilliant, empathetic, and much more. Corey later attended The Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University where he completed his Master's Degree. Corey built a career in communications and government and investor relations. He took on increasingly complex challenges at blue-chip Canadian firms. Starting at the Bank of Montreal and the Bank of Nova Scotia in Toronto, he held positions at the Export Development Corporation in Ottawa, Rio Algom in Toronto, and Alcan in Montreal. Following retirement, Corey had remained active and engaged helping to design and teach a course within the Social Impact & Sustainability Program at the Rotman School at University of Toronto, taking stewardship positions within his church community at Rosedale United Church and the United Church of Canada and, more recently, acting as an advisor to emerging Canadian entrepreneurs at the MaRS Innovation initiative in Toronto. It was in Boston during his time at Harvard where he met Betsy Martin, a classmate from St. Louis. They were married in August 1995. Six years later, their daughter Emma was born. They introduced Emma to a life filled with culture, creativity and an abiding love of the outdoors. Time spent with their extended families was always prioritized and cherished. Corey was a passionate, caring and wonderful parent and partner. A brilliant conversationalist, he was always eager to explore the complexities of life with intelligence and wit. This made him a much-loved figure. Time spent with him was rich and rewarding. His humour was original, brilliant, hilarious, alternatively ridiculous and profound, always constructive in its endless quest to unravel the paradoxes and absurdities of life. He built a life of richness and meaning with those who were dear to him, and they are deeply sorrowful. Corey was predeceased by his wife, Betsy; his mother, Lillian; his father, George; step-mother, Nancy; and brother-in-law, Perry White. Corey is survived by his daughter, Emma; his brothers, Daryl and Regan Copeland; his partner, Wendy Southall; his in-laws, Maurice L. Martin (Rosemary), Michelle Hovey (Scott), Joan White, Anne Sherman (Marty), Nancy Ross (John); and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends for an informal memorial gathering at the Copeland's home on Thursday afternoon, July 4th, between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. A funeral service, followed by a reception, will be held Friday, July 5th at 11:00 a.m. at the Rosedale United Church, 159 Roxborough Drive. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Community Foundations of Canada, 75 Albert Street, Suite 301, Ottawa, K1P 5E7, or a charity of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 2 to July 6, 2019