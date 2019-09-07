|
COURTLANDT SAMUEL NOXONB. Arch., O.A.A. (Ret.)Peacefully, in Prince Edward County, Ont. on August 29, 2019. Born to Kenneth and Nora Noxon in 1929, Court grew up in Toronto and Unionville. Nature and nurture led him to graduate from U of T Architecture in 1953, a creative and analytical renaissance man who could make-design, build, draw, paint, photograph, carve, turn, fix, refinish, grow or cook-anything. Court joined his father's firm Metalsmiths in 1954, and over three decades turned it from a humble blacksmith's shop into a modern furniture powerhouse that won national and international awards, landing prestigious contracts for boardrooms, hotels, airports and universities-anywhere that design, quality and durability were of the essence. In 1956, he made the best decision of his life and married Pam, his inseparable partner of 63 years. Together, they raised four kids, four poodles, one cat and a raccoon, built three homes and renovated several more, and travelled extensively with Cape Cod holding a special place in their hearts. After moving to Prince Edward County with Pam in 1982, Court applied his architectural skills to the preservation, restoration and reuse of historic buildings, and volunteered his time and leadership on local arts, heritage and landscape committees. Years of exploring the outdoors and creating his own gardens made him an expert on local flora, and his book Field, Forest, Hedgerow remains the essential guide to County wildflowers. Court leaves behind Pam, their children Mark (Wendy), Jen (Brendan), Tim (Sas) and Geoff (Nancy), grandchildren (Nicholas, Andrew, Clarissa, Charlotte and Sage), and his sister Janet-not to mention his books, buildings, art and furniture. But to find his legacy, explore the County's villages, parks, forests, meadows and wetlands. Look up, look down, look around. Look closely. You will find him there. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Court's life will be held at Compass Rose in Prince Edward County on Sunday, September 29, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. with words and music at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Prince Edward or Quinte Conservation would be appreciated.
