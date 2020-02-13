|
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
COVELL D. BROWN October 17, 1937 - February 12, 2020 "The purpose of my life is to help other people succeed," Covell always said. This purpose was at the heart of all his relationships; in business, personal life, and even in chance encounters with cab drivers, restaurant workers, folks on the ski lift. Covell had a magical gift for perceiving hidden truths, and motivating people to affect change in their lives. "I didn't choose it," he said. "I was born that way." He took this gift and made a business of it. Covell was the founder and CEO of Veritas Consultants, a boutique consulting firm with large Canadian and international clients. He went on to be Chairman and CEO of WGI Heavy Minerals, then Chairman of Transworld Garnet India Pvt. Ltd. He was Director of the Harvard Business School Club of Toronto and served on its board. He was a Director of the Canadian Forces College Foundation and a Friend of the Regiment, Guild of the Royal Canadian Dragoons. In 2016, he was made a Knight of the Order of St. George for his contributions and service. Covell was born in 1937 in Vancouver, Washington, USA. When he was very young, his parents divorced, and he moved with his father and stepmother to a farm in rural Washington State. It was a rough, hard life, and it shaped the boy's deep belief in work and self-reliance. Lacking parental guidance and support at home, he trudged miles to church, alone, on Sunday mornings, to find sustenance for his soul. In this unusual and independent action Covell began a lifelong practice of taking full responsibility and ownership for his life. His childhood and adolescence would make the kind of book you read under the covers with a flashlight, full of adventure and daring. One night when he was fifteen, Covell climbed out the farmhouse window and sneaked down the road into a waiting car that would take him towards a new life in Anchorage, Alaska. There, he lived in a tent outside his mother's cabin, and ate C-rations that a friend procured for him. Undaunted by hardship, he was cheerful and optimistic. He helped found the Anchorage Youth League with his high school classmates, whose integrity and intelligence impressed him all his life. After high school, he spent a year working construction in the Alaskan wilderness on America's nuclear Defense Early Warning system. Though underage, he was the construction camp bootlegger and a good one at that. With his earnings in hand and his debts paid, he bought himself a ticket on a boat to Europe. "They have manners in Europe," he reflected. So he bought himself a book of etiquette and learned it. "Life is an apple, take big bites!" was one of his dictums. Another was: "Budget the luxuries first, and the necessities will look after themselves." As a student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, he was one of an elite group chosen for Project India, a precursor to the Peace Corps. In meetings with Prime Minister Nehru, these young men and women represented the flower of American youth. At UCSB, he lobbied for the Finance Chair of the Student Council to have their tuition waived. Then he got himself appointed Finance Chair. The president of the university called up the Dean of the Harvard Business School and said to him, "You gotta take this guy." Covell showed up at HBS at a time when only 6,200 MBAs were awarded worldwide each year. His daughter Tracy was born while Covell was in Business School, and for three months while her mother was in hospital, he took her to class in a bassinette made from a dresser drawer. "I'm a country boy who grew up and bought a suit," he was fond of saying. But he was always a sharp dresser and as time went on, he had his suits tailored on Savile Row. A lover of the fine things in life, he started a French wine collection, which remained a lifelong passion. One of his first international jobs was to help advise the head of the Bank of Ireland how to integrate into the European Common Market. During his months working in Dublin, he met Mary Montgomery, a radiant, mischievous girl with a magnificent sense of fun. Back in Toronto, Covell called Mary long distance and asked her to marry him. She was just as adventurous as he was, and she flew right over. Mary taught Covell how to love. She taught him how to build a family. Covell and Mary had a warm and inviting household, where there was always a cup of tea or a glass of wine on offer, and laughter around the kitchen table. Their three children, Winsome, Victoria, and Nicholas, had an open-door policy for friends. "Covell was a father to many of us," said one family friend. "He provided wisdom, advice, mentorship, support, and a swift kick in the pants when we needed it. For many of us there was no one else like that in our life." Over the years, Covell mentored many, many acquaintances and friends. Said the friend: "There was a fearlessness in his advice." Covell excelled in his chosen athletic fields. A hunter and gun enthusiast, he shot with Canada's best shooters and enjoyed yearly duck-hunting trips to Saskatchewan, where he loved to watch the sun rising over the prairie. In his 70s he began to spend part of each year in Vail, Colorado, and grew to ski like an expert. Never stop learning, he taught by example. He took up racecar driving at age 63 at the invitation of a neighbour and eventually became Canadian champion in his class. Mary died in 2012 and her passing was greatly mourned. In 2016, Covell began a relationship with Edwina Melville-Gray, and together, they continued the traditions of hospitality and conviviality. Covell was called to serve and teach. "Be excellent," he said. "Search for the definition of excellence in your field, and then seek to achieve that." His teaching lives and grows in hearts and minds here and far beyond. Covell is survived by his children Tracy Koll West, Winsome, Victoria, and Nicholas Brown; Edwina Melville-Gray, the cherished companion of his last years; and his grandchildren Ian Koll, Maud and Philomena Arpels, and Hugo Brown. Funeral services will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road (East Gate Entrance), on Sunday, February 16 at 3:00 p.m. with visitation from 2:00-3:00 p.m. A private burial will be held thereafter. Friends are warmly invited and encouraged to join the family at Covell's home that evening from 6:00 p.m. on. Friends are also warmly invited to drop in and share a chat and refreshment on Monday February 17 from 4:00-7:00 in the evening.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020