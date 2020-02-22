You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Craig CROSSMAN

CRAIG CROSSMAN1929 - 2020We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Craig Crossman after a long illness on February 17, 2020. Born in Montreal, moved to Oakville in 1976 with investment firm Wood Gundy. Craig is survived by his loving wife Evelyn, his son Robert (Virginia). His sister-in-law Lillian Crossman. His niece Carol (Geno), and great nephews. Predeceased by brother Arthur and sister Shirley and nephew Stephen. We would like to thank the Oakville Hospital Emergency Cardiac Unit for their care and compassion in his final hours. Private family service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Online condolences may be left at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020
