|
|
CRAIG HENDERSON CAMPBELL December 5, 1936 - May 25, 2020 Peacefully at home with his beloved wife Helen of 63 years by his side. Loving father of William (Jane), Ian (Carol) and Colin (Wendy). Dear brother of Elizabeth Selfridge (US Virgin Is.). Cherished Grampa of Laura (Ryan), Matthew and Katie. A special thanks to Dr. Sam Babak, Dr. Andrew Patterson and the entire Chemo Team of Markham Stouffville Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.chapelridgefh.com. In his memory, donations may be made to Markham Stouffville Hospital Chemo Department or Evergreen Hospice. A Private Family Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020