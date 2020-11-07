You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Craig SCOTT
CRAIG SCOTT February 25, 1963 - October 26, 2020 With his amazing wife Elizabeth (Lou) by his side, Craig passed away peacefully at Princess Margaret Hospital following a brief battle with cancer. Heartbroken by this significant loss, we are also comforted by the fact that he is no longer suffering. Loving husband of Elizabeth Scott (nee Weir) and brother to Sandra Carlson (Dave). Predeceased by his parents, Mac and Nadia Scott, his brother Gary Scott and his girls Betty & Daisy. Craig was the favourite son-in-law of Janet Weir and brother-in-law to Kenneth Weir (Jane Davey). He was the adoring and crazy uncle to Ashley (Adam) Hallman, Shannon Weir, David Weir, Tara Carlson and Michael (Jennifer) Carlson. He was also a cherished friend to many and loving Pa to Jerry. Craigie lived his life in appreciation of quality; in people, conversation, travel, food, and truly lived his best life with no regrets. He brought joy and laughter to those lucky enough to share a pint with him. Elizabeth wishes to thank the dedicated & caring medical team at Princess Margaret Hospital. In particular, she is grateful to the very kind and supportive palliative care team. Elizabeth also wishes to thank everyone for their support and generosity during this difficult time. A private service was held on October 31, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Toronto Animal Services (https://www.toronto.ca/business-economy/partnerships-sponsorships-donations/donate/donate-to-animal-services/) or to the Canadian Cancer Society (www.cancer.ca) would be greatly appreciated. A tree will be planted in Trinity Bellwoods park in Craig's memory. We can all visit him there.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
