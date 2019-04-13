CRISTINA BARDEN On Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 2:30 a.m., Nonna finished her work here on earth. This was not unexpected. Our beloved Nonna now has the freedom to fully explore the universe with the same passion, curiosity and independent spirit that marked her time here. Unconventional in every aspect, she made us wonder if she knew something we did not or could see things and communicate in ways we could not. Such was her particular brand of magic that endeared her to friends and mentors in all corners of the world, and beyond. Nonna will be deeply missed by her daughters, Jennifer and Monica; her sisters, Heidi and Margit; as well as her grandsons, Michael, Mason and Daniel. She will also be missed by her sons-in-law and the many nieces and nephews with whom she shared a special bond. Her friends and family fully expect her to tune in from time to time to ensure all is well in the world of those she cared about. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019