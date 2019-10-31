You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher's Roman Catholic Church
1171 Clarkson Rd. N.
Mississauga, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for C.S. TURCOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C.S. Elliot TURCOT


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
C.S. Elliot TURCOT Obituary
C.S. ELLIOTT TURCOT March 9, 1922 - October 29, 2019 Elliott passed away peacefully after a long and wonderful life. Predeceased by his wife, Peggie, of 67 years. Father of Mary, Linda (Cameron), Michael; grandchildren Ian (Bridget), Heather, Karen (Devin), Brynn (Stuart), Lindsay, Lauren and Georgia; great-granddaughter Kayla. Born in Saint John NB, 2nd son of Marjorie (Webb) and Percy Turcot. Spent most of his growing up in Montreal then moved to Mississauga in 1963. He had a full life, Trinity College School ('36-'39), McGill '49 in Mechanical Industrial Engineering. He served in the Royal Canadian Artillery in WWII. Dad had a long career with Northern Electric/ Northern Telecom (1949 - 86). He volunteered with United Way Peel Region and the Trillium Health Foundation. Retirement brought golf (long time member of Mississauga Golf and Country Club and Liverpool Golf Club), a summer home at White Point NS, photography and travel.The family wish to thank all his caregivers with Qualicare and at Parkland on the Glen and staff and community at Credit Valley Hospital. Funeral service will be held at St. Christopher's Roman Catholic Church (1171 Clarkson Rd. N., Mississauga) on Saturday, November 2nd at 11a.m. with a reception to follow. For those who wish, donations may be made to Trillium Health Partners Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C.S.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -