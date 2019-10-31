|
C.S. ELLIOTT TURCOT March 9, 1922 - October 29, 2019 Elliott passed away peacefully after a long and wonderful life. Predeceased by his wife, Peggie, of 67 years. Father of Mary, Linda (Cameron), Michael; grandchildren Ian (Bridget), Heather, Karen (Devin), Brynn (Stuart), Lindsay, Lauren and Georgia; great-granddaughter Kayla. Born in Saint John NB, 2nd son of Marjorie (Webb) and Percy Turcot. Spent most of his growing up in Montreal then moved to Mississauga in 1963. He had a full life, Trinity College School ('36-'39), McGill '49 in Mechanical Industrial Engineering. He served in the Royal Canadian Artillery in WWII. Dad had a long career with Northern Electric/ Northern Telecom (1949 - 86). He volunteered with United Way Peel Region and the Trillium Health Foundation. Retirement brought golf (long time member of Mississauga Golf and Country Club and Liverpool Golf Club), a summer home at White Point NS, photography and travel.The family wish to thank all his caregivers with Qualicare and at Parkland on the Glen and staff and community at Credit Valley Hospital. Funeral service will be held at St. Christopher's Roman Catholic Church (1171 Clarkson Rd. N., Mississauga) on Saturday, November 2nd at 11a.m. with a reception to follow. For those who wish, donations may be made to Trillium Health Partners Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019