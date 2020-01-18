|
|
CYNTHIA ANNE REYCRAFT October 2, 1938 - January 15, 2020 Cyndy with a "y" has moved on after a brief, and to a former public health nurse, complex and challenging set of illnesses. That "y" in Cyndy meant a lot of things to those who knew and loved her: "youthful" - always daring to try new things; "yearning" - for knowledge and adventures; and "yippee" - ready for fun, whether that meant the next trip, recipe or dirty joke. Cyndy with a "y" also meant "y not!" Why not head to the east coast on a VON scholarship? Why not fall in love with Jim Reycraft, a young lawyer twice your height? Why not move from comfortable Richmond Hill to a farmhouse in Grey County (an image of which is in the dictionary under "drafty")? Why not become the doyenne to her beloved neighbours in Creemore? Ribald but never crass; literate without an ounce of snoot; affable but comfortable with solitude, Cyndy with a "y" has left, as she once put it, "this side of the turf", to join her husband Jim and her brother Peter Godbold. Her kids, Mary Jane (Bob Espey), Susie (Bill McLeod), Jenny (Brad Rains) and Peter-Michael, her grandchildren, her brother Ian Godbold and her "belle soeurs" Louise and Norma, invite you to a memoryal (with a "y"...) on May 2, 2020 at the Royal Canadian Legion in Creemore from 1-4 p.m. when the snow fades and the daffodils begin to peek from the other side of the turf. Although Cyndy was a self-professed Luddite, she possessed a social connectedness that would put Facebook to shame. She interwove people and never lost touch with her multiplicity of cohorts. In her memory, donations may be made to the Creemore Horticultural Society or the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (Equipment Fund). Thank you to Johnny Mac for crafting this obituary. In Cyndy's honour, please clip and share. Friends may visit Cyndy's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020