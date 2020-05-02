You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Cynthia May HUNT

CYNTHIA MAY HUNT (nee Tate) formerly McRuer December 28, 1925 - April 27, 2020 Passed away quietly at the Perley Rideau Veterans Health Centre in Ottawa. Predeceased by her husband Willian G. Hunt of Halifax and her brother Ian Tate of Port Hope. Leaves behind her sister Sheila Goering (nee Tate) of Port Hope; John Alexander (Sandy) McRuer and Patti Dance of Port Alberni, BC; Anne McRuer of Toronto; Gillian and John Woodrof Ottawa; 3 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren. Raised in Toronto where she attended the Bishop Strachan School then joined the WRCNS; after the war attended Trinity College, University of Toronto. Settled in Ottawa to raise her children before moving to Halifax. She loved her summers at Lake of Bays, tennis, skiing, going to concerts and operas, and travels abroad. Many thanks and much gratitude to Kateri Beaucher of Quyon, QC for her many years of care and support. Thanks to the PSWs, nurses and caregivers at the PRVHC. Our mother will be remembered for her sense of humour, energy and generosity. May she go in peace.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020
