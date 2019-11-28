You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyril DANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril DANE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cyril DANE Obituary
CYRIL DANE Suddenly, as a result of an accident on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Cyril Dane, beloved husband of Susan and the late Joan Dane. Loving father and father-in- law of Tracy and Neville Pather, Sandra Dane and David Wilhelm, and loved stepfather of Warren and Lisa Bernstein, Mark and Rebecca Bernstein, and Daniel Bernstein and Tamara Jordan. Dear brother and brother-in- law of Doris Harris, and Edward and Beverly Danziger and dear brother-in-law to Claire and Newton Markus, and to Wilfred and Susan Steinberg. Devoted Zaidy of Ethan, Noah, Jadyn, Rayna, Ella, Tahlia, Ava, Norah, and the late Tamara Bernstein. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment in the Grand Order of Israel section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 23 Snowshoe Millway, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Beit Halochem Canada 905-695- 0611, or The Critical Care Unit c/o Sunnybrook Foundation 416-480- 4483.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cyril's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -