CYRIL DANE Suddenly, as a result of an accident on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Cyril Dane, beloved husband of Susan and the late Joan Dane. Loving father and father-in- law of Tracy and Neville Pather, Sandra Dane and David Wilhelm, and loved stepfather of Warren and Lisa Bernstein, Mark and Rebecca Bernstein, and Daniel Bernstein and Tamara Jordan. Dear brother and brother-in- law of Doris Harris, and Edward and Beverly Danziger and dear brother-in-law to Claire and Newton Markus, and to Wilfred and Susan Steinberg. Devoted Zaidy of Ethan, Noah, Jadyn, Rayna, Ella, Tahlia, Ava, Norah, and the late Tamara Bernstein. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment in the Grand Order of Israel section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 23 Snowshoe Millway, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Beit Halochem Canada 905-695- 0611, or The Critical Care Unit c/o Sunnybrook Foundation 416-480- 4483.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2019