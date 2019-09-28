You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dagmar VOSU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dagmar VOSU


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dagmar VOSU Obituary
DR. DAGMAR VOSU 1917 - 2019 Dagmar was born in Rekvere, Estonia, eldest of three children of August and Elvine Tiivas. After a long and very interesting life, she died in St. Catharines, Ontario one day following her 102nd birthday, September 25, 2019. Dagmar was raised and educated in Estonia, obtaining her medical degree from the University of Tartu during World War II. She practiced medicine in Estonia and then Sweden before she and her husband, Eduard emigrated to Canada. Settling in Montreal, Dagmar attended McGill University to requalify. She rode the ambulances on emergency calls and was profiled in the Montreal Gazette in 1952 as the "Petite Physician on Wheels." She went on to specialize in anaesthesia and spent most of her career as a staff anesthesiologist at the Lachine General Hospital. Upon retirement, Dagmar moved to Toronto, where she lived in the Avoca co-op for more than 25 years. Always a gracious host, Dagmar loved to arrange large parties as much as she loved to attend them - including floor parties with her many friends at Avoca. Throughout her life, Dagmar was very active in her sorority, Eesti Naise Uliop Selts. She was an avid traveller, and for many years celebrated the New Year in the Canary Islands with friends from Sweden. Dagmar enjoyed the opera and theatre, and was a regular at the Shaw and Stratford Festivals. Dagmar is survived by her son, Andres; daughter, Helen; son-in-law, Donald; sister, Ethel; and family. Her brother, Juri, was killed in World War II. She will be much missed by all of her family, friends and sorority sisters. Special thanks to Dagmar's devoted caregivers, Maria, Winnie, Bernice and Dorothy, and her oncologist, Dr. Danny Robson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to a charity of your choice in Dagmar's honour will be appreciated. Rest well, dear Mother.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dagmar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.