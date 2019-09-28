|
DR. DAGMAR VOSU 1917 - 2019 Dagmar was born in Rekvere, Estonia, eldest of three children of August and Elvine Tiivas. After a long and very interesting life, she died in St. Catharines, Ontario one day following her 102nd birthday, September 25, 2019. Dagmar was raised and educated in Estonia, obtaining her medical degree from the University of Tartu during World War II. She practiced medicine in Estonia and then Sweden before she and her husband, Eduard emigrated to Canada. Settling in Montreal, Dagmar attended McGill University to requalify. She rode the ambulances on emergency calls and was profiled in the Montreal Gazette in 1952 as the "Petite Physician on Wheels." She went on to specialize in anaesthesia and spent most of her career as a staff anesthesiologist at the Lachine General Hospital. Upon retirement, Dagmar moved to Toronto, where she lived in the Avoca co-op for more than 25 years. Always a gracious host, Dagmar loved to arrange large parties as much as she loved to attend them - including floor parties with her many friends at Avoca. Throughout her life, Dagmar was very active in her sorority, Eesti Naise Uliop Selts. She was an avid traveller, and for many years celebrated the New Year in the Canary Islands with friends from Sweden. Dagmar enjoyed the opera and theatre, and was a regular at the Shaw and Stratford Festivals. Dagmar is survived by her son, Andres; daughter, Helen; son-in-law, Donald; sister, Ethel; and family. Her brother, Juri, was killed in World War II. She will be much missed by all of her family, friends and sorority sisters. Special thanks to Dagmar's devoted caregivers, Maria, Winnie, Bernice and Dorothy, and her oncologist, Dr. Danny Robson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to a charity of your choice in Dagmar's honour will be appreciated. Rest well, dear Mother.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019