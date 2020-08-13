|
|
DALE PATRICK MCMAHON MD, FRCPC Age 75 of Halifax, Nova Scotia, passed away at the QE II, HSC on July 31, 2020, after a short illness. Born in Moncton, NB, he was the son of the late Thomas Austin and Jeanne-Marie Alma (Cormier) McMahon Born March 1, 1945, Dale spent his childhood in Moncton, NB, and then Dartmouth, NS. He completed his undergraduate studies in science at St. Mary's University and then went to medical school at Dalhousie University. He graduated with his M.D. in 1970 and enlisted in the Air Force, servicing as a crew doctor. Dale then went on to completed internal medicine and cardiology specialties and practiced as a cardiologist in Halifax at Camp Hill Hospital followed by Dartmouth General Hospital. In 2001, Dale moved to Ottawa and joined the Canadian Medical Protective Association (CMPA) as a Physician Advisor, where he met many wonderful colleagues who became his very dear friends. Outside of work, Dale loved to travel and visited dozens of cities and countries, collecting a souvenir magnet from each place along his travels. Dale was a huge sports fan. While he was a life-long Montreal Canadiens, Boston Red Sox and New York Giants fan, Dale enjoyed watching practically all professional sports. Dale spent much of his free time reading and specifically had a love for detective novels. He also was very committed to collecting matching kitchen gadgets and ensuring that his vast book and DVD collection was always perfectly alphabetized. Later in life, one of his greatest passions was driving fancy sports cars. Earlier this year, Dale retired and returned to Halifax to be close to his loving family and to live in a beautiful new home he build with Diane. Dale is survived by his dear friend, Diane McMahon; daughter, Erin (Joel) Meyers; three sons, Patrick (Tara) McMahon, Timothy (Laura) McMahon, and Richard (Jenna) McMahon; seven grandchildren, Kendra, Kyle, Brody, Addison (Patrick and Tara); Lexy, Cassidy (Timothy), and Nathaniel (Erin and Joel); and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Peter McMahon. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held graveside at Oakridge Memorial Gardens, 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 15. Deacon Rod Rowlings officiating. All are welcome. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed online at https://www.distantlink.com/DLM32.html, the password is Arbor2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of one's choice. Dale's family would like to thank the staff of the QE II, Floor 8.2 for their hard work and compassion. They would also like to thank Dale's colleagues from the CMPA and Gowlings WLG for all of the kind messages received for Dale. Online condolences may be made by visiting the website www.atlanticfuneralhome.com and selecting the Sackville Chapel.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2020