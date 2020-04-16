|
DALE ZIMMERMAN (née Quillman) May 1954 - April 2020 Our dearest Dale passed away on April 11, 2020. She leaves behind her grieving husband, Richard; sons, Ritchie (Fiona) and Tim (Kathleen); and grandson, Henry. Dale had a brain tumour, the kind the medical community has significant challenges with. She fought hard and with the help of her doctors, did her best over the 16 months since her diagnoses. She lived to see her son Tim get married, go on another cruise (we think she's done 37), and make several shopping trips to Buffalo, which she loved doing so much. Dale had a very special talent; she was creative and a problem solver. She put her talent to good use at Sunnyview School where they called her the Toy Doctor. As the Toy Doctor, she created and adapted equipment for the special needs kids at the school. It was her dream job. In 2007, she was honoured with a Premiers Award for Excellence for the work she did with special needs children. Everyone was so proud of her when she stood up in the Ontario Legislature to be recognized for her excellence. She loved her family and her friends and will be truly and sadly missed. She had so many plans in retirement which will never be realized. She had so much energy and had so much more to offer. She was taken too soon. God bless her and keep her safe. A celebration of her life will be celebrated when it's safe for us to be together. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Daily Bread Food Bank.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2020