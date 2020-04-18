|
|
DR. DALLAS GROGAN On April 9, 2020, Dr. Dallas Rupert Grogan died peacefully in his beloved Muskoka after a brief battle with Covid-19. His family takes solace in the knowledge that Dal spent his self-isolation in their treasured family cottage on Little Lake Joseph exactly as he wished, caring for and receiving the care of his cherished wife Jane. While the anguish felt by the large and devoted family is overwhelming there is consolation in knowing that their loss is Heaven's gain. Dal was a compassionate physician, a brilliant conversationalist, a humorous and captivating storyteller, an avid golfer and gardener, a talented painter, a fervent reader and a keen listener, as well as a tender-hearted husband, father, and grandfather. Predeceased by his parents, Sydney Dallas Grogan and Thelma Bernice (Slemin) Grogan. Treasured by his wife of 63 years Jane Ann (Loudon) Grogan. Adored by his daughters, Pamela (Harry Taylor), Lisa (Kevin Green) and Cheri (David Wilson). Revered by his grandchildren, Ryan (Jessica Row) and Connor Taylor (Alice Jeffers), Zachary, Alexis (Sam Pivnick) and Taylor Green, and Dallas and Wyatt Cochran. Each grandchild knew him as their "Gaboo," an irreplaceable friend and eternal role model. Loved by his siblings Joan (Michael Jelley, deceased) as well as twins Heather (deceased) (Don Richardson), and Margaret Johnson; cherished by his early cottage partners, sister- and brother-in-law, Gwen (Mueller) Loudon and Bob Loudon (deceased). Celebrated by ten nieces and nephews and countless steadfast friends. Dal's elegant charm and warm heart touched everyone he met. Dal grew up with three sisters on Briar Hill Avenue and attended Lawrence Park Collegiate Institute. He enrolled in the University of Toronto's Arts & Science program and graduated from the Faculty of Medicine in 1957. At a UofT Drill Hall dance, Dal spotted a beautiful girl with a big wide smile who he decided to invite to a Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI House) fraternity party. With time for just a single dance, Dal boldly asked for her phone number and, upon its receipt, refused to write it down, insisting that he would never forget it. He never did. That night he arranged the date, and his life with Jane began. Dal could recite that phone number until the day he died. After six years of courtship, Dal and Jane were married and moved to Agincourt, where Dal became a partner in the Agincourt Medical Centre, and served for a short period as Chief of Emergency and board member at Scarborough General Hospital. He simultaneously practiced part-time at the Toronto East Detention Centre and at a private methadone clinic. Dal lived life in the service of others, whether he was delivering babies, making house calls, writing prescriptions or answering the door to neighbours needing stitches, bandages or other medical advice. He even attended the deliveries of his grandchildren. Dal worked long days, including two evenings a week and some weekends, taking Wednesday afternoons off to play 18 holes at Scarboro Golf & Country Club. But it was in Muskoka where Dal was happiest and most relaxed, enjoying elaborate family meals that Jane and the girls prepared, reading books in his favourite chair in the living room, chatting with his grandchildren, painting in his basement studio, or playing golf and tennis and socializing with friends at Muskoka Lakes Golf & Country Club. When Dal arrives in Heaven, dear family and friends who left before him will welcome him with open arms. The family thanks the Intensive Care Unit team at South Muskoka Hospital for Dal's courageous and compassionate care including doctors Gleason and Kuhlmann, nurses Melissa, Kristen, Ruth, Penni, Matt, Kelli, Jenn, Kali and Lauren. The family is also grateful that Jane was able to say goodbye to Dal in the ICU, and his daughters were able to say their goodbyes to him via teleconference. Should you wish to honour Dal, the family suggests that donations be made to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, 75 Ann Street, Bracebridge, Ontario (705-645-4404 ext. 3193) or online at www.healthmuskoka.ca. A plan to celebrate Dal's life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020