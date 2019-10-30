|
|
DALTON A. BALES ("Pete") February 21, 1920 October 30, 1979 Dad, a lot has happened in the 40 years since your death. The practice of law has changed remarkably since you were called to the bar 70 years ago. And the world of politics has changed (we are sure you would say, not for the better) since you were first elected to North York Council in 1958, and to the Ontario Legislature in 1963. You missed meeting your grandchildren, Alex and Christina Turner, and Emily, Ben and Oliver Bales, all of whom have matured into successful and contributing adults - you would be proud of all of them. And now there is a great-grandson, Aiden Turner. There are many times in the last 40 years we each could have benefitted from your wise counsel. We miss you still, Karon and Joe.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019