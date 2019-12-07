|
DAN BALDWIN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dan Baldwin on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Regina, Saskatchewan. Dan had a full 67 years, 44 with his cherished wife, Joan. His career spanned working during summers as a linesman at CN Rail, to a lawyer in private practice, Executive Director at Sask Finance, Senior Vice President at SaskTel, a part-time grain farmer, and a full-time cattle man. He was a voracious reader who always loved new challenges and learning about new businesses while working on a number of corporate boards. He had a phenomenal memory for his readings over the years and he was known as the family's Google before Google existed. In retirement he transitioned seamlessly from corporate life to his love of the country at his farm south of Whitewood, Saskatchewan. He enjoyed spending time at his farm with his faithful chocolate lab, Abby, and his cattle. He was very appreciative of all of the help he received from very caring friends and family at the farm over the past year as he dealt with cancer. Dan was most proud of his beloved grandchildren Benjamin, Henry, Claire, Charly, and Edward whom he thoroughly enjoyed spoiling. His sons, James (Jessica) and Bill (Lisa), were his conduits to the true joy he found in watching his grandchildren grow. According to other sources, he was as well quite proud of his sons. In addition to his wife and his sons, Dan is survived by his mother Doris; sisters Debbie (Yves) Levesque, Dawn Nash, and Dale (George) Baldwin; sisters-in-law Edie Laidlaw, Diane (Doug) Mcleod, Beth (John) Bratton, and Barbara (Calvin) Raffey; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his father Ken. Dan was very grateful for the care he received from Dr. Fitch and Dr. Hagel as well as everyone at the Allan Blair Cancer Clinic. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations on Dan's behalf to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, 4545 Parliament Avenue, Regina, SK, S4W 0G3. There will be a celebration of Dan's life in the New Year where Dan, in his own words, "would like to buy his friends a drink." To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.speersfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019