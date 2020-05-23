|
DAN O'NEILL It is with shock and much sadness that we announce the passing of Daniel James O'Neill. Dan was an intensely private family man who lived a public life. Born February 22, 1952 in Kingston Ontario. Dan was married to Lise Anne Laframboise since Feb 24, 1973. He was a devoted father to D'Arcy (Maureen), Patrick (Lauren) and Jennifer. Loving, involved and super fun grandfather to Lilly (11), Charlotte (10), Audrey (7), Owen (9) and Seb (6). His favourite times were skiing, heli-skiing, joke telling, bonfire evenings, swimming and backyard hockey with his family and friends. He was happiest with all of us, especially with the kids hanging out or watching their sports. Dan had a stellar career culminating as CEO of Molson Breweries. Dan and his partners are fondly remembered for their creation of the "Joe, I am Canadian" ad, still well known. He was President of Campbell Soup, VP of the HJ Heinz company and spent 14 years working from Rio to Caracas to Paris for SC Johnson Wax. Once retired he spent 3 years in Calgary rebuilding Winsport into an Olympic training center. Danny wasn't too good at retirement and has had numerous projects, continuing the "fun" of building business. Dan always had a twinkle in his eye. He loved a challenge. He rarely missed a soccer game or horse show no matter what it took. We just always knew he was there for us. Dan was a generous philanthropist; the single largest private donor to Canadian women's hockey. He sponsored two gold medal teams culminating with the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. And enjoyed every minute of it. He also supported hospitals, Covenant House and other causes. His favourite project the past few years has been the hockey rink in his beloved Calabogie. He just always helped however he could, equally caring and generous to family and friends. Sadly we cannot adequately celebrate Dan's life right now during COVID. When the world recovers and we can hug and laugh and tell stories in person, we will have a get together he would have liked to attend himself. Danny you will be missed more than your humility would ever let you know. In the spirit of Dan's philanthropic heart, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating at gofundme.ca and search Dan O'Neill Memorial Fund. Condolences and Sharing Memories at www.kellyfh.ca Funeral Care by Kelly Funeral Home - Carling Chapel 2313 Carling Avenue 613-828-2313
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020