DR. DANIEL A. NELSON Passed away peacefully, at Pioneer Elder Care, on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 87. Dan was the husband and best friend to Nancy for 59 years, dad to Jeff (Luda) and Joel (Heidi) and grandpa to Jordan, Masha, Nicholas, Peter, Orion, Brett, Michaela and Danielle. He will be dearly missed by his family and extended family members. Dan was very dedicated to his family and his work. He had a great passion for underwater archaeology successfully discovering shipwrecks in both Lake Ontario and the British Virgin Islands. When he wasn't working or diving, he could be found at the St. Catharines Tennis Club or the Lake of Bays cottage enjoying hours of competition and good times with his family and friends. Thank you to the Pioneer Elder Care for the easy transition for Dan and the family. In accordance with Dan's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Dan's Life will be held at the George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2019