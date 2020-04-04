|
|
DANIEL CHARLES WILD Daniel Charles Wild danced his way into this world August 30, 1965, and stayed dancing and living life to the fullest until March 28, 2020. He will be remembered as a unique soul who graced everyone with his wit and flair for life. Dan leaves to mourn his loss parents, Tom and Marg; brother, Cameron (Simita, Sydney and Jon); his treasured Aunt Carol (Ron); cousin, Heather (Ben and Isobel); nine cousins; and many good friends. Dan was predeceased by brothers, Tim and KJ, and Scott, son of Aunt Carol. His family will miss his laughter, quick wit, gentleness, hugs and his wonderful voice. Dan was an exceptional dancer, and his emotionally powerful performances graced professional stages across Canada for 30 years. His credits include 23 years with the Caravan Stage Company, Winnipeg's Contemporary Dancers, and Dancemakers, touring nationally and internationally with these companies. He created original roles in countless productions by Canada's finest choreographers, and his artistry garnered him multiple Dora Award nominations. He was loved by audiences, and deeply respected by his colleagues and friends. All who knew him were touched by his generous spirit on and off the stage. Whatever he did - dancing, cooking, sailing, writing, or caring for loved ones - Dan did with kindness, artistry and grace. A full tribute and celebration of life will follow in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Actor's Fund of Canada www.afchelps.ca What we have once enjoyed we can never lose; all that we love deeply becomes part of us forever.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020