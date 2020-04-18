You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel DONOHOE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel DONOHOE


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel DONOHOE Obituary
DANIEL DONOHOE January 9, 1930 - April 10, 2020 It is with sadness we share the passing of our father, Dan Donohoe. Predeceased in 2006 by his wife, Valerie, Dan is survived by his children, Steven, Dave (Elaine), Neil (Kathleen), and Anne (Brian Anderson); and by his eight dear grandchildren, Sean, Katie, Meghan, Michael, Camden, Trevor, Lily and Abigail. Dan was born in Toronto in 1930, and raised by May, his beloved mother. His formative years were humble, experiencing both hardship and adventure. Dan grew up in Manchester, England - and was one of the children evacuated to the countryside during the Second World War. He left school at the age of fifteen to work in the mines, on farms and then joined the Canadian Army in Korea. He later met and married Valerie in 1959 in Toronto where they raised their family. Through these adventures, Dan was a life-long learner. He had a passion for philosophy and literature and seemed to have a book (with many notes) on every topic imaginable. Dan will be remembered by all who met him as a kind gentleman. As a devoted husband to his wife and love of his life, Valerie - he diligently and lovingly cared for Val who was ill for many years. As a dedicated father, challenging his children to be their best selves, supporting them when they faced challenges, and celebrating their successes. And as a fiercely independent man with a strong will to live on his own terms. At the age of 90, Dan decided his journey had come to an end. He said his good-byes and on a beautiful Good Friday in North Vancouver, passed peacefully with family by his side. We will miss you, Dad. Dan's celebration of life is to take place at a future date. Online condolences may be made at https://kearneyfs.com/obituaries/
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -