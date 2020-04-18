|
DANIEL DONOHOE January 9, 1930 - April 10, 2020 It is with sadness we share the passing of our father, Dan Donohoe. Predeceased in 2006 by his wife, Valerie, Dan is survived by his children, Steven, Dave (Elaine), Neil (Kathleen), and Anne (Brian Anderson); and by his eight dear grandchildren, Sean, Katie, Meghan, Michael, Camden, Trevor, Lily and Abigail. Dan was born in Toronto in 1930, and raised by May, his beloved mother. His formative years were humble, experiencing both hardship and adventure. Dan grew up in Manchester, England - and was one of the children evacuated to the countryside during the Second World War. He left school at the age of fifteen to work in the mines, on farms and then joined the Canadian Army in Korea. He later met and married Valerie in 1959 in Toronto where they raised their family. Through these adventures, Dan was a life-long learner. He had a passion for philosophy and literature and seemed to have a book (with many notes) on every topic imaginable. Dan will be remembered by all who met him as a kind gentleman. As a devoted husband to his wife and love of his life, Valerie - he diligently and lovingly cared for Val who was ill for many years. As a dedicated father, challenging his children to be their best selves, supporting them when they faced challenges, and celebrating their successes. And as a fiercely independent man with a strong will to live on his own terms. At the age of 90, Dan decided his journey had come to an end. He said his good-byes and on a beautiful Good Friday in North Vancouver, passed peacefully with family by his side. We will miss you, Dad. Dan's celebration of life is to take place at a future date. Online condolences may be made at https://kearneyfs.com/obituaries/
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020