DANIEL JOHN WHITTAKER-VAN DUSEN Dan wrote poetry that explored the absurdities of life in a precise and unafraid voice that echoed his own gentle spirit. Born in Edmonton, Dan was adopted before his second birthday by his maternal aunt and uncle and grew up in Toronto with many siblings and a large extended family. He matured into a handsome and wry presence, conscious of his otherness as an adopted child with dark hair and olive skin. He was a self-styled ironist - an "ideas man" who worked summers with his best friend as a carny at the Canadian National Exhibition, enticing passersby to race the animatronic polar bears before global warming melted their habitat. He completed his bachelor's degree in philosophy from Concordia University in Montreal, where he translated his keen perception into poems that challenged the platitudes of polite society. In an untitled work from his published collection "Philosoflying", he wrote: "but I have learned something/ as I do every windy morning/ that some things make sense/ like the police car parked eternally/ at St. Cats and Crescent;/ that people are not to be denied/ and that control is always out of the question." After graduation, he taught English in Korea and Thailand, where he told his parents he addressed lecture halls of 1,000 students with "no air conditioning, no computers, just a chalk board and some good will." Soon, waves of mental illness, imperceptible at first, came closer together. He moved to Edmonton, where he reconnected with his biological mother and worked construction for his uncle John. He later settled in the transitional housing facility, Dwayne's Home, where he found support and sought a peaceful life. He died suddenly on May 25. Dan was 35. Dan was predeceased by his biological mother, Theresa Jane Whittaker. He is survived by his adoptive parents, Michael Van Dusen (Mary Vearncombe) Sheelagh Whittaker (William Morgan); his siblings Abigail Morgan, Emily Morgan (Daniel Eves), Meghan Whittaker Scott (Christina Donaldson), Matthew Whittaker Van Dusen (Allison Van Dusen), Erin Vearncombe (Chris Lough), and Nicholas Whittaker Morgan; and his cousin/brother Joseph Dean Whittaker Bent; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Our loss is profound but our love is enduring.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2020