You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Robertson WALLACE


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Robertson WALLACE Obituary
DANIEL ROBERTSON WALLACE (Dan) Danny was born in Victoria in 1923 and died at home in Delta peacefully, surrounded by his family, on November 27, 2019, at age 96. He leaves his wife of 69 years, Joan (Charters) and children, Diane Wallace and James Wallace (Susan Delaval). Danny grew up in Powell River and moved to Vancouver with his family at age 16. He graduated from Lord Byng High School and then spent four years in the RCAF during WWII. On his return to Canada, he attended University of British Columbia for four years. In 1950 he married, and joined Hallmark Cards. He spent the next 19 years moving from sales in Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary to district manager in Winnipeg and merchandise manager in Toronto. In 1969, he returned to Vancouver, moving in 1973 to Tsawwassen where he had opened one of two Hallmark card shops. He sold the stores in the 1990s and enjoyed full-time retirement. His volunteer work focused on training Sea Cadets in Winnipeg and Sea Scouts in Delta, Richmond, and the Jericho Sailing Centre in Vancouver. An ardent boater, he motored on the Trent and Rideau Canals in Ontario and the St. Lawrence Seaway to Montreal. He also sailed extensively on the BC coast and curried in the winters. His volunteer work in the business community included a successful campaign to build another bridge over the Fraser River (Alex Fraser Bridge) and he was active in the Tsawwassen Business Association. He was cremated and his ashes scattered at sea by his son and long-time friend, Alan Keil. There will be no funeral or memorial service. Many thanks to his caregivers at The Waterford Care Centre. Condolences may be sent to the family at 231-1345 56th Street, Delta, BC V4L 2P9.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -